Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal

5 July 2022, 17:03 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 17:09

Glum faces round the Cabinet table
Glum faces round the Cabinet table. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The cabinet appeared to be in a glum mood today amid another scandal engulfing Boris Johnson's Premiership.

Secretaries of state sat glum-faced while the prime minister was accused of a "cover up" on what he knew and when about Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip last week after being accused of groping two men at a private members' club for Tories in central London.

Pictures from inside the Cabinet Room show some of Mr Johnson's most loyal allies appearing to look somewhat distracted, lacking enthusiasm for what the boss had to say.

Boris Johnson tried to put a brave show on it, talking about a change to National Insurance that will give people more money in their pay packets.

But the glum faces of the politicians he considers those closest to him show how much trouble he is really in.

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, appeared to be gazing into space at the other side of the room as Mr Johnson attempted to rally the troops after another difficult few days.

Sat next to her is Jacob Rees-Mogg, the government efficiencies minister and Suella Braverman, the attorney general, both of whom were struggling to manage a smile.

Glum faces around the Cabinet table
Glum faces around the Cabinet table. Picture: Alamy
Liz Truss and Ben Wallace
Liz Truss and Ben Wallace. Picture: Alamy
Steve Barclay and Priti Patel
Steve Barclay and Priti Patel. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Read More: Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations

The meeting came as Lord McDonald of Salford, the ex-permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said the account given by Downing Street of how Mr Pincher came to be made deputy chief whip was "not true".

On Thursday, June 30, Chris Pincher, the Conservative MP for Tamworth, resigned as deputy chief whip saying he had “embarrassed himself” the evening before at a private members' club in central London and Downing Street said at the time he would face no further action and would remain a Conservative MP because he had "done the right thing" in acknowledging what he had done and quitting.

J

Dad-of-two 'lawfully-killed' in 'delusional' police operation, inquiry finds

Breaking
A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is being quizzed on two further sex attacks against a second woman.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape accused of two further attacks

Top baby names revealed

Top 100 baby names of 2022 so far revealed: Muhammad and Lily take top spots

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub

Exclusive
asds

Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'

Sgt Laurence Knight

Met sergeant 'raped woman on Brighton beach' after meeting her on stag do

Saville Green flats

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly"

'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South.

Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

Exclusive
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names
Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways
Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion
A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London
Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties
Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson
James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'
Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'

