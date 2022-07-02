Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after being accused of groping

By Daisy Stephens

Chris Pincher, who lost the Conservative whip after being accused of groping two men, said he is seeking "professional medical support" as he hopes to return to his duties as an MP "as soon as possible".

The MP resigned from his post as deputy chief whip on Thursday evening, after an incident on Wednesday night during which he admitted 'embarrassing himself and others' and drinking "far too much".

He then had the Conservative whip withdrawn on Friday after an investigation was launched into the groping allegations, effectively suspending him from the party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Tamworth MP said he "respected" the Prime Minister's decision to suspend the whip, adding he would "cooperate fully" with an inquiry into his behaviour.

"I respect the Prime Minister's decision to suspend the whip whilst an inquiry is underway, and I will cooperate fully with it," he said.

"As I told the Prime Minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused.

"The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

"I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible."

