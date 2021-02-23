Breaking News

Tiger Woods hospitalised after single car smash

23 February 2021, 19:46 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 20:25

Fire crews had to use the 'jaws of life' to get Woods, 45, from the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered major damage shortly after 7am in Los Angeles
By Kate Buck

Tiger Woods has has suffered "multiple leg injuries" in a car crash which firefighters needed to cut him out of.

Fire crews had to use the 'jaws of life' to get Woods, 45, from the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered major damage shortly after 7am in Los Angeles.

The extent of the 15-time major winner's injuries have not been disclosed, although his agent Mark Steinberg confirmed he had leg injuries.

Mr Steinberg added in a statement to Golf Digest: "He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods was in LA for a two-day shoot for Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to the publication, which said he was in "good spirits" on Monday but did not arrive to the course for a second day of shooting.

Tiger Woods has reportedly suffered leg injuries after a crash in LA this morning
Woods is having surgery for his injuries
The Golfing legend had surgery on his back in December, and told reporters on Saturday he was waiting for the results of an MRI scan before getting back into training for competition.

He had hoped to to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April, but it is not yet known what effect today's incident will have on his chances of playing.

Woods recovered from spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win a 15th major at the 2019 Masters.

"I'm feeling fine - I'm a little stiff," Woods said in an interview broadcast on the PGA Tour's official Twitter feed.

"I have one more MRI scheduled so that we'll see if the annulus is scarred over finally and then I can start doing more activities.

He had hoped to to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April, but it is not yet known what effect today's incident will have on his chances of playing
"Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab. The little things where I can start gravitating toward something more."

Asked if he would be at Augusta National in seven weeks' time, Woods replied: "God, I hope so," before adding the results of his MRI scan would determine whether he would be able to fit in a warm-up event.

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department read: "On February 23, 2021 at approximately 7.12am LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick "Tiger" Woods.

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

