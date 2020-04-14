Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

14 April 2020, 16:50 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 16:56

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the UK coronavirus death toll passed 12,000, with 778 people dying in just 24 hours.

On Monday Dominic Raab said: "We are still not past the peak of this virus" while at the same time urging the British public to keep up social distancing measures.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Raab said: "It is still far too early" to talk about the relaxing of measures and the changing of advice and added: "There will come a time in the future where we can talk about relaxation or transition but we are not there now."

