Government launches £2 billion Kickstart work programme

The Kickstart scheme aims to help young people into the labour market. Picture: Getty

The government has launched its £2 billion Kickstart work scheme which aims to help young people into employment.

It is hoped the programme will create thousands of new jobs across the UK following the strains put on the labour market by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Kickstart will help those aged between 16 and 24 into new roles so that they are not "left behind" by the crisis.

The scheme will allow employers to offer six-month-long state-subsidised work placements to youngsters on Universal Credit.

There were almost 538,000 young people aged 24 or below on the benefit payment as of July, an increase of roughly 250,000 from March.

Firms will be free to use the scheme from Wednesday onwards, while the government will help businesses train and support newcomers by paying the employers £1,500.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "This isn't just about kickstarting our country's economy - it is an opportunity to kickstart the careers of thousands of young people who could otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic.

"The scheme will open the door to a brighter future for a new generation and ensure the UK bounces back stronger as a country."

Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: "As we launch our £2 billion Kickstart programme, putting young people at the heart of our revival - we are urging businesses to get involved in this innovative scheme and take advantage of the enormous pool of potential out there.

"Young people taking part will receive on-the-job training, skills development and mentoring, as we get them on that first rung of the jobs ladder and on their way to successful careers."

The government will also pay 100% of the National Minimum Wage, dependent on age, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week for those on the Kickstart programme.

Major employers such as Tesco have signed up to offer roles through the scheme, it said.

Kickstart, which will be delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions, will initially be open until December 2021.

