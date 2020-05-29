Live

Watch LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers update on furlough scheme

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing.

It follows an important press conference yesterday, in which Boris Johnson announced a gradual easing of the lockdown in England.

The PM said all five of the Government's test set out in order to adjust lockdown restrictions have been met, meaning people can meet in groups of six with social distancing.

It comes as a cross-party group of 113 MPs have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme, warning many will not be able to return to work despite the Prime Minister's announcement on easing the lockdown.

READ MORE: New coronavirus lockdown rules: What changes have been made to Covid-19 restrictions?

READ MORE: Wearing face masks in the house 'could curb coronavirus spread'

READ MORE: Backlash over 'cruel' 5-mile travel guidance for Wales