Government will stop publishing Covid infections data as we're now 'living with' the disease

The collection of Covid data will end early next month. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The UK's Covid modelling data will no longer be released from early January as vaccines and other treatments mean we're now "living with" the disease, scientists say.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been sharing the information every two weeks since April.

Before then Covid modelling data, including the "R rate" of how many people a Covid-positive person was likely to infect, was published weekly.

The final Covid restrictions were removed earlier this year.

Chief data scientist Dr Nick Watkins said publication of the data can be "reintroduced promptly" in the event of another wave of the virus or future lockdowns.

An NHS Test and Trace worker directs traffic in 2021. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Vaccines and therapeutics have allowed us to move to a phase where we are living with Covid-19.

"We continue to monitor Covid-19 activity in a similar way to how we monitor a number of other common illnesses and diseases.

"All data publications are kept under constant review and this modelling data can be reintroduced promptly if needed, for example, if a new variant of concern was to be identified."

Health officials have warned those with respiratory illnesses not to mix during the festive season, particularly with elderly and vulnerable people.