Govt taxing 'wrong people' and those with 'broadest shoulders' should pay up, Rayner says

22 March 2022, 18:52 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 19:12

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders"
The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders". Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders" ahead of the Chancellors spring statement tomorrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Angela Rayner said the hike in National Insurance is "the wrong tax on the wrong people" claiming the Conservatives "have done nothing" to support families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

When questioned on Labour's "£19billion shopping list" ahead of Rishi Sunak's spring statement, including no hike in National Insurance, more than 5p off fuel and no VAT on energy bills, Ms Rayner said the Government should do "more" so that those with the highest incomes "can pay more to help".

The deputy leader said: "This is the wrong tax on the wrong people, when there is more that they can do, to those that have got the broadest shoulders can pay more to help.

"Those that have got assets management, they don't pay tax at the highest rate."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Read more: Ukraine win would be 'one of the great underdog victories in history', says Andrew Marr

When pressed by Andrew Marr on what Labour would introduce to raise funds instead of increasing the NI payment, and whether she would like a wealth and high income tax introduced, she responded: "Rishi has an opportunity tomorrow to decide who is going to pay the most and at the moment the working people that have got food price inflation, they've got energy gas prices going up they're the ones that are feeling the pinch the most at the moment and the chancellor has done nothing to support those families."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Speaking about rumours of the "worst recession in our lifetime" Andrew asked: "Something really really horrendous may be coming round the corner at us all, in particular lower income families, and the question is you will be asking the Government tomorrow, whether they are doing enough really to mitigate that.

"My question to you is, if you really mean it, if you really think lower income families deserve a proper more generous support in the tough times ahead, that is very very expensive and you have to give us some sense into how you are going to fund that? Otherwise it is just words."

Ms Rayner said Labour would not implement a National Insurance hike stating the party would consider "other financial means with those with the broadest shoulders paying more."

This story is being updated, more to follow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Parents charged with killing morbidly obese teen daughter

Parents charged with killing 16-year-old daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese

Corrie McKeague was 23 when he went missing on a night out

RAF gunner died after getting into bin on night out, inquest concludes

A van which was ready to head to Ukraine to deliver vital donations has been stolen

Van packed with donations to help Ukrainian refugees stolen from charity

Crowds gathered at Stansted airport too.

Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

Russian troops have been accused of killing as many as 30 of horses after torching a civilian stable in Ukraine

Russian troops 'burn 30 horses alive' in stable near Kyiv, Ukraine says

CCTV shows Ali Harbi Ali making his way to a constituency surgery

Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

The actress starred in Coronation Street.

'Comedy genius': Coronation Street and Shameless star dies in 'sudden accident'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace duped by Russia but MoD says clip is 'doctored'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace pranked by Russia as MoD issues alert over 'state doctored clips'

Mr Romantschenko was killed on Friday in Kharkiv.

Four-time Holocaust concentration camp survivor killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv

The UK will set there clocks an hour forward on March 27

When do the clocks go forward for summer 2022? Time, date and why the clocks change

The damning report blasted the Met’s anti-corruption practices and said lessons had not been learned decades after the murder of Daniel Morgan

Met hired 100 recruits with criminal records over last two years, damning report finds

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'

Footage appeared to show the moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in China.

'Catastrophic incident on board' Chinese plane sparked death plunge, expert says

Nazanin's daughter Gabriella was forced to wear a 'sack' visiting her mother

Nazanin's daughter was 'forced to wear a sack over her head while visiting Iranian jail'

Students protested a controversial set of security checks at City and Islington College

London college brings in 'airport-style' security checks of students - sparking walkout

Russian protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been accused of being a British spy

Russia state TV editor who staged protest accused of being 'British spy' by former colleague

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene of the attack

Suspect shot after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police
Ruined shopping mall

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin

Elected official guilty of illegally entering US Capitol grounds on January 6
Severe Weather

One killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county

Endangered Bat

Endangered species status proposed for fungus-ravaged bat in US
Justin Trudeau

Trudeau strikes deal to keep his party in power until 2025

Alexei Navalny

Putin foe Alexei Navalny given nine-year jail term by Russian court
Tributes paid to photographer

Photographer’s family take Taliban chiefs to International Criminal Court
Bundestag pays tribute to holocaust survivor

German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine
Eclipse

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police