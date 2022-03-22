Govt taxing 'wrong people' and those with 'broadest shoulders' should pay up, Rayner says

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders". Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders" ahead of the Chancellors spring statement tomorrow.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Angela Rayner said the hike in National Insurance is "the wrong tax on the wrong people" claiming the Conservatives "have done nothing" to support families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

When questioned on Labour's "£19billion shopping list" ahead of Rishi Sunak's spring statement, including no hike in National Insurance, more than 5p off fuel and no VAT on energy bills, Ms Rayner said the Government should do "more" so that those with the highest incomes "can pay more to help".

The deputy leader said: "This is the wrong tax on the wrong people, when there is more that they can do, to those that have got the broadest shoulders can pay more to help.

"Those that have got assets management, they don't pay tax at the highest rate."

When pressed by Andrew Marr on what Labour would introduce to raise funds instead of increasing the NI payment, and whether she would like a wealth and high income tax introduced, she responded: "Rishi has an opportunity tomorrow to decide who is going to pay the most and at the moment the working people that have got food price inflation, they've got energy gas prices going up they're the ones that are feeling the pinch the most at the moment and the chancellor has done nothing to support those families."

Speaking about rumours of the "worst recession in our lifetime" Andrew asked: "Something really really horrendous may be coming round the corner at us all, in particular lower income families, and the question is you will be asking the Government tomorrow, whether they are doing enough really to mitigate that.

"My question to you is, if you really mean it, if you really think lower income families deserve a proper more generous support in the tough times ahead, that is very very expensive and you have to give us some sense into how you are going to fund that? Otherwise it is just words."

Ms Rayner said Labour would not implement a National Insurance hike stating the party would consider "other financial means with those with the broadest shoulders paying more."

This story is being updated, more to follow.