Millions of Brits could be forced to turn to A&E as GPs threaten to ‘bring NHS to standstill’ with industrial action

GPs are likely to take industrial action. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Industrial action by GPs could have a ‘catastrophic’ impact on the NHS, health leaders have warned.

Family doctors who run GP surgeries will vote by noon today on whether they reduce the care they provide, including by limiting the number of patients they see every day.

The British Medical Association (BMA) launched the vote in protest against the previous government increasing their budget by 1.9% for this year.

Doctors are expected to vote in favour of taking industrial action, without partaking in full-scale strikes.

A General Practitioner's Surgery In North London. Picture: Getty

“If all GPs implemented the patient cap, that could have a catastrophic effect on the entire healthcare system”, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told The Guardian.

“General practice is now supporting more patients than before the Covid pandemic, so any reduction in their activity will put more pressure on other services, including A&E.”

Some GPs see as many as 50 patients a day, though the average is around 37. Industrial action would involve capping that figure at 25.

Three million GP appointments could disappear every month as a result of the industrial action, heaping pressure on A&E, 111 and mental healthcare services.

GPs could also refer patients to hospital rather than giving them an appointment at their surgery.

Despite the impact on the wider healthcare system, the BMA is urging GPs to vote in favour of the industrial action.

“We need all GP contractors/partners to vote Yes to send a message to the government that we are ready to stand up for a better service for our patients and to protect our practices,” they told members.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

A source close to the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “This is just the latest example of the mess left by the Conservatives.

“We are determined to work with the profession to rebuild general practice, which is critical to making the NHS fit for the future.

“We will increase the proportion of resources going into primary care over time and help address the issues GPs face.”