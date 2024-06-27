Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald, 56, reveals cancer diagnosis as he issues warning to fans

Lee MacDonald shared the health update with fans on social media. Picture: Instagram/GettyImages

By Flaminia Luck

Lee MacDonald, former Grange Hill actor, has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for his role as Zammo on the 1980s drama, updated fans on Twitter with the news.

Mr MacDonald said he went to the doctors over an "unusual spot" as he urged others to "keep an eye on anything unusual".

He added that he should be getting it "sorted over the next couple of days".

The post - which has now been deleted - read: "Went to the doctors today to check an unusual spot on my face! Doctor says it's cancer! As we older please keep an eye on anything unusual and hopefully get it looked at early!!! Booked in to get it sorted over the next couple of days!"

The actor starred in the show's most renowned—though controversial—storyline, where Zammo's heroin addiction culminated in an overdose scene.

Despite the shock value, Lee and his fellow cast members led the anti-drug campaign "Just Say No" by releasing a charity single that became a Top 10 hit.

The actor is also known for subsequent small roles as Terry in Eastenders, The Bill and Birds of a Feather.

