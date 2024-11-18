'Unacceptable': One of Britain’s biggest pub chains charging England fans extra £1.80 per pint on match days

By Flaminia Luck

A pub chain has sparked outrage for charging England fans £1.80 more for beer on match days.

Some punters have branded the move by Greene King as "unacceptable" for the dramatic 29% price increase at selected pubs.

The surge pricing policy, which could affect around 3,000 venues nationwide, has garnered heavy criticism from both fans and consumer experts.

The surge pricing strategy is not limited to The Torch; it has been rolled out at over 200 of its pubs near major sporting venues, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Torch in Wembley Park implements the surge-price policy. Picture: GreeneKing

An example of a pub who puts prices up is The Torch in Wembley Park.

The venue designated by the local council as a venue exclusively for England fans to enjoy a drink before the game, and explained that it implemented "event pricing" to offset the increased cost of staffing.

It also mentioned that the surcharge helped cover losses due to licensing laws, which require the pub to close one hour before kick-off.

However, England fans have complained that the decision to “take advantage” of fans was “unacceptable”.

Some consumer experts have also weighed in on the matter and warned customers may turn their backs on their local pub over the unpredictability if they have to keep playing a “guessing game as to how much the next pint would cost”.

Consumer bosses have warned customers could turn their backs on pubs over the practice. Picture: GreeneKing

A spokesman for The Torch said: “Alongside many other businesses in the area, we sometimes raise prices during high-profile events at Wembley to help cover the increased costs of safely managing our pub during this time.

“This does not happen for every event but is the case for this Sunday’s game, due to the higher number of people working, increased numbers of door staff we are hiring as well as all pubs in the area being required to close an hour before kick-off and while the game is on.

“We strive to offer good value-for-money for our customers and give them a great experience before the game.”