Greta Thunberg arrested in Denmark for taking part in Gaza protest

Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Denmark. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Denmark for taking part in a protest against the war in Gaza.

The Swedish climate activist was among six people who were detained, police said on Wednesday.

The protest was against the University of Copenhagen for co-operating with Israeli universities.

Demonstrators were seen to shout pro-Palestinian slogans.

The activists were arrested on suspicion of trespassing after police, with officers saying they briefly occupied one of the entrances to the university.

All of them were later released.

The demonstrators also hung a banner criticising Israel from one of the windows of the university administration building, which is in the centre of the Danish capital.

Students Against the Occupation said that they came "with a demand for an academic boycott of cooperation with academic institutions in Israel. The students were quickly cleared and several arrested by heavily armed police."

They added on Instagram: "The Danish universities boycotted Russian universities back in 2022 as a reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now it is KU's turn to act - the situation is not "complicated"!

"KU must cancel its research collaborations and exchange agreements with Israeli academic institutions and publicly criticize their role in the Israeli state's occupation of Palestine.

"Support the students - Meet at Rafah Garden tonight at 8pm for emergency demo!"