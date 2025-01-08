Groucho Club boss resigns after exclusive celebrity haunt is hit by rape allegation

8 January 2025, 19:44

Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape
Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The head of the scandal-hit Groucho private members’ club has resigned after an alleged rape on its premises.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elli Jafari, the club’s first female chief executive, quit her position just before Christmas, members were informed in an email.

The Iranian-born executive joined the exclusive Soho club from the Standard Hotel in May.

A 34-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested after a report of a rape on November 13 at the exclusive London members' club.

The celebrity haunt had its license suspended after the allegations emerged.

Read more: Manchester United star Harry Maguire slapped with driving ban after breaking speed limit by 35mph

Elli Jafari has resigned from her position at Groucho.
Elli Jafari has resigned from her position at Groucho. Picture: Getty

The email to members read: “We would like to let you know that Elli decided to resign from her role as CEO just before the Christmas break.

“We would like to extend our thanks to her for helping to steer the club through the last couple of months and wish her well for the future.”

The email added: “Finally, we would like to reiterate our sincere thanks for all the support you have shown to the club over recent months.”

Simon Cooke, a long-time Groucho member, will become interim managing director.

The Groucho Club is a famous celebrity haunt, with current or previous members said to include Harry Styles, Noel Gallagher and Stephen Fry.

Following the November arrest, Officers said: "The investigation, which is led by detectives from the Central West Public Protection Team, was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside The Groucho Club, in Dean Street, on Wednesday, 13 November. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

"On the evening of Saturday, 30 November, officers arrested a 34-year-old man at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

"On Tuesday, 26 November, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club should be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place. The initial hearing was held following an application by the Met which raised concerns that the venue had breached licensing conditions and had been the scene of the serious criminal offence set out above.

"At this stage, there is no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the commission of the offence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following shooting outside London church

Ryanair claims the ‘unruly’ passenger forced the Dublin to Lanzarote flight to divert to Porto, where all 160 passengers were held for a night.

Ryanair sues ‘unruly’ passenger who forced flight to divert in ‘major misconduct clampdown’

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Restaurant hits back after mother-of-two's body lay undiscovered in Blackpool toilet cubicle for two days

Kemi Badenoch's amendment on the grooming gang inquiry has been voted down

MPs vote down Conservatives' attempt to force new national grooming gangs inquiry

Exclusive
Rotherham victim says Starmer is 'afraid' of grooming gang inquiry, telling Andrew Marr she backs probe

Rotherham victim tells LBC Starmer is 'afraid of what will come back on him' if national grooming gang inquiry is opened

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city kills 13 and injures dozens

Harry Maguire has been banned from driving for eight weeks

Manchester United star Harry Maguire slapped with driving ban after breaking speed limit by 35mph

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist returns to Rome after being freed by Iran

Yosef AlZayadni

Israeli troops recover remains of hostage and check identity of second body

Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the media

‘Don’t waste time’ on Trump’s Greenland remarks, says Blinken

The influencer desperately battled to save his home.

WATCH: Influencer battles to save luxury $5m LA home before it succumbs to wildfire

Exclusive
Jess Phillips on Wednesday

Threats against female MPs like Jess Phillips 'could amount to terrorism', UK's terror watchdog warns

A firefighter is silhouetted in front of a burning structure

Huge wildfires kill two and destroy 1,000 structures in Los Angeles

The footballer has continued to play for his club while being investigated.

Police investigating Premier League player accused of rape hand evidence to CPS

Exclusive
LBC was able to infiltrate the groups and find bomb-making material in under an hour (stock photo)

Far-right groups sharing bomb and gun-making guides and discuss 'sacrifice', LBC investigation finds

The baby died in Rugby, in Warwickshire

Man and woman arrested for murder after baby dies in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Wildfires have ripped through LA.

First deaths confirmed in 'unprecedented' LA wildfires as authorities warn the 'worst is yet to come'
Guests snowed in at Tann Hill Inn

From Macarena to Monopoly: How punters are embracing snowy siege in Britain's highest pub

Youssef and Hamza Ziyadnye have been found dead, according to their family

Bodies of father and son Israeli hostages found in Gaza, family says

Ellis Dismore has been jailed for a number of offences

'Violent sexual predator' jailed after stalking and stabbing 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home
Blood and Honour were founded in the 1980s.

Prominent neo-nazi group Blood and Honour sanctioned by UK government

Abdullah Hayayei

Former UK Athletics boss charged with manslaughter after Paralympian killed when metal training cage fell on him
Wildfires rage around Los Angeles

Firefighters say LA wildfires can't be stopped as 30,000 people evacuated and Malibu next in firing line
An amber warning for snow has been issued

Amber weather warning for snow issued for parts of UK - as temperatures set to plummet to -16C
Offices were evacuated following the incident.

Police carry out series of 'controlled explosions' in central London as they investigate suspicious vehicle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News