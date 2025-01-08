Groucho Club boss resigns after exclusive celebrity haunt is hit by rape allegation

Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The head of the scandal-hit Groucho private members’ club has resigned after an alleged rape on its premises.

Elli Jafari, the club’s first female chief executive, quit her position just before Christmas, members were informed in an email.

The Iranian-born executive joined the exclusive Soho club from the Standard Hotel in May.

A 34-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested after a report of a rape on November 13 at the exclusive London members' club.

The celebrity haunt had its license suspended after the allegations emerged.

Elli Jafari has resigned from her position at Groucho. Picture: Getty

The email to members read: “We would like to let you know that Elli decided to resign from her role as CEO just before the Christmas break.

“We would like to extend our thanks to her for helping to steer the club through the last couple of months and wish her well for the future.”

The email added: “Finally, we would like to reiterate our sincere thanks for all the support you have shown to the club over recent months.”

Simon Cooke, a long-time Groucho member, will become interim managing director.

The Groucho Club is a famous celebrity haunt, with current or previous members said to include Harry Styles, Noel Gallagher and Stephen Fry.

Following the November arrest, Officers said: "The investigation, which is led by detectives from the Central West Public Protection Team, was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside The Groucho Club, in Dean Street, on Wednesday, 13 November. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

"On the evening of Saturday, 30 November, officers arrested a 34-year-old man at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

"On Tuesday, 26 November, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club should be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place. The initial hearing was held following an application by the Met which raised concerns that the venue had breached licensing conditions and had been the scene of the serious criminal offence set out above.

"At this stage, there is no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the commission of the offence."