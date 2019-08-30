Half Of UK Parents Think Mobile Phones Should Be Banned In Schools

The cost of gadgets being taken into schools is higher than ever. Picture: PA

49% of parents said that mobile phones do not have a place in the classroom, according to a uSwitch survey.

Just under half of UK parents would like their child's school to ban mobile phones, a survey has found.

One in eight parents said that their child's school had already done so.

The survey also found that the average value of gadgets taken to school was £301 per child. This means that across UK schools, the total cost of gadgets is £2.3 billion.

According to the research, parents are set to spend £1.4 billion on electronic devices for the new school term, up from £1.2 billion in 2016, with smartphones, tablets and laptops the most common items being bought.

The results showed that the average cost of electronics taken to school by children is rising, and 43% of children have a newer model of phone than their parents. In total, parents are spending £13 billion on phone bills for their children.

43% of children now have a newer model of phone than their parents. Picture: PA

Despite then culture secretary Matt Hancock said he admired schools that had decided to ban mobile phones, others argue that children miss out on learning how to self-regulate.

"The number of gadgets that schoolchildren are carrying into class every day is mind-boggling," said Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at uSwitch.

He continued, "Children are very likely to be using a whole range of gadgets when they enter the world of work, and school is one place where they should be able to learn about technology in a safe environment."

"In addition, many parents want the peace of mind of being able to contact their children in emergencies, and find out where they are if they don't appear at home at the usual time, whether by calling them or by using an app."