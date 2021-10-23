Devastated husband of Halyna Hutchins pays tribute after she was shot dead on set

Matt Hutchins posted this picture in tribute to Halyna. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

The devastated husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has paid tribute to her after she was shot and killed on the set of Rust.

She was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western.

Halyna's husband Matt Hutchins posted a picture of her and her eight-year-old son Andros with a tribute saying "our loss is enormous".

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he wrote.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja — Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021

Questions are still being asked over how she was accidentally shot dead on set, after it emerged an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin the loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use.

Assistant director Dave Halls announced "cold gun", meaning he thought it was safe, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe, Arizona court.

But the gun was loaded with live rounds and when Baldwin pulled the trigger he killed cinematographer Halyna.

Her husband is understood to be comforting their eight-year-old son Andros at their home in California.

Records show director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Halyna, was wounded.

Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the film Rust has been seized as evidence, as well as the weapon that was fired, other prop guns and ammunition, and any footage that might exist.

The gun was one of three that the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scene was being acted, according to the records.

Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin while unaware that it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in the search warrant application.