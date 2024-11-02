'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford is backing Kamala Harris for president in a rare endorsement that comes just days before the 2024 US election.

The legendary Hollywood actor, best known for his starring roles as Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, publicly backed the Democratic leader in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

Posted to Kamala Harris' X account, the black and white video opens with Ford looking solemnly at the camera as he says: "I've been voting for 64 years, never really wanted to talk about it very much."

"But when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention," he warned.

Adding: "They're telling us something important."

The 90 second video sees the Hollywood legend "Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies and ideas".

Ford has traditionally kept tight lipped about his voting preference - that is until now.

Referring to Trump as "the other guy", Ford starkly declares that the Republican nominee "wants revenge".

"The other guy – he demands unquestioning loyalty. Says he wants revenge," he says looking directly into the camera

The video also sees Ford then compare Harris directly with Trump: “Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them, we’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward.

"I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move forward.

"I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris," he finishes.

Ford is but the latest celebrity to back the Harris-Waltz campaign in the wake of comments made by Trump speakers at a recent rally.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C., en route to Detroit. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool). Picture: Alamy

During rally in Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, comic Tony Hinchcliffe made a series of jokes that leant on racist stereotypes - declaring Puerto Rico floating "garbage".

It caused several major figures to come out in support of the opposition.

Hours after the comic's speech, Jennifer Lopez made an emotional plea to voters this week, asking them to back Harris in the presidential race.