Harry Dunn: Another car seen on wrong side of road outside RAF Croughton

RAF CROUGHTON - NEAR MISS AT HARRY DUNN CRASH SITE 13.02.2020 - YouTube https://t.co/zj30J10n3f — Radd Seiger (@RaddSeiger) February 14, 2020

A dashcam video has emerged of a car driving on the wrong side of the road outside the RAF Croughton base in Northamptonshire where Harry Dunn died in August.

The base has been at the centre of controversy since 19-year-old Dunn was killed in a crash with American diplomat Anne Sacoolas.

It has since been allegedly that Ms Sacoolas was a CIA agent, according to new reports.

At the time of the crash, she was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road. She fled the UK shortly after the crash on 27 August, and has not returned since.

The second video, which was taken on February 13, shows an oncoming vehicle veering into the left lane to narrowly avoid a collision outside the base.

It has since been shared by the Dunn family lawyer Radd Sieger tweeted the clip, saying: "Yet another one!! RAF CROUGHTON - NEAR MISS AT HARRY DUNN CRASH SITE."

He told LBC News: "The footage is shocking but not a surprise.

"Road safety signs have been put up around the base since last August's fatal crash, but more needs to be done."

Harry Dunn.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said: "We are aware of footage shared on social media today relating to a near-miss close to RAF Croughton. A full investigation is being carried out and witnesses are sought."

They continued to say they had met with U.S. Air Force Colonel Bridget McNamara of RAF Croughton on Thursday to discuss driving standards of staff leaving the base.

“The Colonel and Chief Constable are pleased to share with the public that a meeting convened yesterday at RAF Croughton to discuss driving standards following the tragic loss of Harry Dunn in August 2019," the statement said.

“The purpose of this meeting was to discuss how the base and the Force can work even more closely together to not only ensure and improve driver safety in and around Croughton, but to build and affirm a positive working relationship between both parties.

"Colonel McNamara provided Chief Constable Adderley with a personal tour of the base, which operates UK driving standards on site, and provided a detailed brief of all the proactive measures that the base continues to do to help those living on the base adjust to UK driving standards.”

Following the meeting the Chief Constable said: "It was clear from the meeting that the base already had a significant number of measures in place in ensuring driver safety.

"The additional provisions that will be introduced will form part of the wider strategic roads policing agenda for the county and will ensure that both parties are doing all that they can to prevent any future harm on the roads in and around the site."

The Ministry of Justice said they would not be able to comment at this stage as it is an ongoing investigation.