Police swoop on Man Utd captain Harry Maguire's home after bomb threat

21 April 2022, 17:20

Harry Maguire was the victim of a bomb threat
Harry Maguire was the victim of a bomb threat. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police swooped on Man Utd captain Harry Maguire's house after a bomb threat.

Officers searched through his Cheshire home after he was the subject of a "serious threat".

The England international, who shares the house with his fiance and two young children, has been subjected to criticism from Man Utd fans for his performances this season.

His Man Utd side have had a rotten season by the club's usual lofty standards.

A spokesman for the footballer said: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

The Red Devils are due to take on Arsenal on Saturday, a fierce rivalry between the North West and London based outfits.

