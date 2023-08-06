Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lining up to produce a Netflix film after purchasing the rights to a million pound novel with themes strikingly similar to their own lives.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly bought the rights to the romance novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune for an estimated £3m, according to experts.

Reports have suggested the Sussexes are planning to produce a multi-million film together following the recent collapse of a deal with Spotify.

The novel sold 37,000 copies in its first week and follows the story of two 30-somethings who begin a relationship, one who lost their parent in a car crash in their early years and went on to struggle with alcohol and drug use.

Some have pointed to similarities between the pair’s own personal romance and the one explored in the novel, as the plot is also set in Toronto, where Meghan lived when the pair first started dating.

“The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix,” a source told The Sun.

However, the pair’s decision to purchase the rights hasn’t come without controversy, as some have suggested the rights to such a successful book should have been handed to a more experience producer.

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients of a youth initiative on Wednesday. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

It comes after Harry and Meghan were hit with a blow after their $20million Spotify deal was cancelled, with the Duchess's 'Archetypes' podcast underwhelming streaming executives.

There are now fears their $98million Netflix deal could be cancelled, which would represent another major financial blow to the couple.

Some have also pointed to the timing of Harry and Meghan’s deal as Hollywood grinds to a halt in the biggest actors’ strikes in 60 years.

The pair have faced rumours that their recent financial blows could force the royal couple to downsize from their mansion, estimated to be worth short of $100million.

More recently the pair have faced separation rumours in recent weeks amid claims they had been taking time apart from one another.

However, multiple sources have denied the claims, suggesting the rumours were fabricated.

Earlier this week the pair were shown beaming together in a video released by a youth initiative they sponsor, as they delivered their congratulations to the recipients of $2m worth of grants.