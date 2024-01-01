Boy, 16, stabbed to death at London's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve minutes before midnight named as Harry Pitman

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Will Taylor

Detectives have named the 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve as Harry Pitman.

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill at about 11.40pm where they found the tragic teenager and he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

His family has been informed.

A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met said, and was remanded in police custody.

The force said: "Homicide detectives are investigating a murder of Harry Pitman at the summit of Primrose Hill, London NW3.

Harry was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"Harry was attacked about 11.30pm of Sunday 31st December 2023.

"Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are appealing for witnesses, mobile phone / dashcam / CCTV footage, and any information that may help in relation to the investigation."

Cordons were up on the hill - a famous spot in London where people could get a good view of the centre of the city and the fireworks - during New Year's Day.

It is thought the area would have been crowded with people celebrating the arrival of 2024.

Officers spent New Year's Day investigating the scene. Picture: Alamy

Scotland Yard said in a statement earlier: "Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.