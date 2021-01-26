Headteacher threatens to remove pupils from school if parents breach Covid-19 rules

Yew Tree Community School has threatened to remove pupils whose parents are breaking Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A headteacher has threatened to remove pupils from her school after learning from the children about their parents breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Martine Buckley, who runs the Yew Tree Community School in Chadderton, Oldham, wrote a letter to parents on Monday saying how she was "very upset" but would have to take action if parents broke the rules.

The children of key workers are being offered school places during the pandemic but she is threatening to revoke their place if teachers continue to hear about how their families are breaking lockdown restrictions.

Mrs Buckley said: "Our lovely children are open and honest and they tell us about their lives and activities. Currently a number of them are telling us that they are visiting friends, neighbours and family which is against the law.

She described to parents how school staff were "putting their own safety at risk" to look after their children during lockdown and that they "should be confident you are doing your bit" to follow the rules.

The headteacher wrote to parents warnings them about breaking Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: PA Images

"I am afraid that I will have to withdraw the offer of a place in school to children whose parents are putting us in danger," she added.

"To everyone who is doing the right thing, I want to say a huge thank you.

"I know that this is most of you. I know that home learning is nigh on impossible for too many of you and we all sympathise and feel for you. We will get over this much quicker if we all follow the rules."

The Government is coming under increasing pressure to reopen schools next month, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinting that there was "nothing I want more" than to let kids return to the classroom.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is widely expected to extend schools closures to after the February half-term break this week, disappointing campaigners - including several Tory backbench MPs.