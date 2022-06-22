Heartbreaking moment Ukrainian mother sings lullaby to son who died fighting Russians

Emotional footage shows a mother sing to her son for the last time. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Heartbreaking footage shows a Ukrainian mother sing her final lullaby to her son, who was killed fighting Russian forces.

Artem Dymyd's mother's beautiful vocals echo around a church as she stands over his coffin, which is surrounded by flowers and Ukrainian flags in the clip.

She is then joined by a choir of men who echo her song at the church in Lviv, a city in the west of the country.

Further details about her Artem were not provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, which posted the video on Wednesday.

Lviv. Artem Dymyd’s mother is singing the last lullaby to her son, a Ukrainian soldier who died in a battle against russian invaders.

Video by @UCU_University pic.twitter.com/0XnuE96clA — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 22, 2022

Ukraine continues to defend the Russian attempt at seizing more of its territory in its east, where its military, combined with separatist rebels, are trying to make gains.

Its artillery is blasting the area where Sieverodonetsk is located, a key city in its bid to secure the Donbas region.

The Donetsk People's Republic, the separatists who seized control of that part of Ukraine, are thought to have lost about 55% of its force.

Given the Russians have not released casualty figures since March 25, this highlights "the extraordinary attrition Russian and pro-Russian forces are suffering in the Donbas", the British Ministry of Defence [MoD] said.

Western powers have tried to bolster Ukraine's defence with artillery systems to counter Vladimir Putin's forces.

"On both sides, the ability to generate and deploy reserve units to the front is likely becoming increasingly critical to the outcome of the war," the MoD said.