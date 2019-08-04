Breaking News

Heathrow Airport Strike Suspended To Allow For Further Talks, Union Says

Monday's strike by Unite members working at Heathrow Airport has been suspended to allow for further talks, the union has said.

A planned 48-hour strike by Heathrow Airport workers on Monday has been suspended to allow further talks on resolving a pay dispute.

Members of the Unite union were due to walk out from midnight for 48 hours.

The two sides have been meeting throughout the weekend under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas.

In a statement, Unite said: "Tomorrow's strike by Unite members working for Heathrow Airport has been suspended to allow for further talks at Acas tomorrow.

"Under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, tomorrow's talks will involve senior directors from Heathrow Airport and senior Unite officials with the aim of averting a second day of planned strike action set to start at 00:01 and finish at 23:59 on Tuesday 6th August.

"United will not be making any further comment while talks are ongoing."

Aviation analyst Sally Gethin told LBC airlines that were affected by the planned strike had already made changes to their schedules and "that could have disruption of its own".

Heathrow Airport has already cancelled around 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday, causing disruption to passengers.

Passengers are being urged to check with their airline for the latest news on flights.