Helicopter crashes into field in Yorkshire Dales as emergency services rush to scene

Picture: Bez Beresford

By Sophie Barnett

A helicopter has crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The helicopter smashed into a field off Bentham Road, near Burton in Lonsdale, on Monday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly before midday.

People are "strongly urged" to avoid the area, police said.

No further information has been released about the incident at this time.

Emergency services are at the scene near just off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field. Dozens of Emergency Vehicles @BBCLancashire @BBCLookNorth @BBCYork @NYP_Craven @VivienM_TandA @ltcravenherald @GranadaReports pic.twitter.com/vIQy7vJAzW — Bez Beresford (@bezberesford) June 20, 2022

Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

Separately, one person has been taken to hospital following an explosion which caused a house to collapse in Burnley.

This story is being updated, more follows...