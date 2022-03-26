Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision

By Emma Soteriou

Three people - including two police officers - have been injured in a five-car crash after a high-speed chase on the M23.

The collision happened near Patcham just after 11am on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

Officers were responding to a black Audi which was speeding northbound on the motorway after being detected by automated number plate recognition (ANPR), police said.

A five-car collision on the motorway occurred, including two police cars which were not part of the pursuit.

Two police officers were among the three people who suffered injuries in the crash. No detail was given on their conditions.

The force said a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

An earlier statement from National Highways South-East said emergency services were working at the scene with Sussex Police, who led the response.

A spokesman said: "The M23 is closed northbound between J10 (Crawley) and J8 (M25) following a multiple vehicle collision.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and seek an alternative route if possible."

Anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam footage has been urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting 223.