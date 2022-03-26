London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion

26 March 2022, 16:50 | Updated: 26 March 2022, 17:05

Protesters marched to Trafalgar Square to show support for Ukraine
Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Thousands of protesters have marched across central London today to show a unified message of support to the people of Ukraine.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, invited Londoners to join together on Saturday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to people across the world to take to the streets to mark one month of the Russian invasion.

On a public invitation, Mayor Khan said the march was an "opportunity to send a unified message of support to the Ukrainian people".

Thousands of people gathered at 2pm on Park Lane and made their way to Trafalgar Square, which was dressed in the Ukrainian colours yellow and blue for the vigil.

Thousands gathered for the 'London Stands with Ukraine' march
Picture: LBC
Protesters carried placards in a stand against Putin's invasion.
Picture: LBC

The march from Park Lane saw swathes of people heading to Piccadilly Circus, where Yoko Ono’s ‘IMAGINE PEACE’ artwork, commissioned by CIRCA in collaboration with Serpentine, was on display at the Piccadilly Lights.

Chants of "we stand with Ukraine" rang out as traffic behind was brought to a standstill.

Crowds held banners reading "stop (Vladimir) Putin's war", "no fly zone" and "solidarity with Ukraine" and sang as police officers followed.

Once demonstrators arrived at Trafalgar Square, cheers rang as a message from Mr Zelenskyy was played on a huge screen in front of Nelson's Column.

Mr Khan and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, were among those set to give speeches at Trafalgar Square.

Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war-torn are also expected to speak at the vigil.

London Stands With Ukraine March And Rally
Picture: Getty
Thousands filled the streets of London to show their support
Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC ahead of the march, the London Mayor said: "I am really proud of the actions of Londoners over the last few days and weeks.

"Helping the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour, not just by donating money but by opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

"It is really important over the coming days and weeks that we open our arms to those fleeing Ukraine but it is also important that our government makes it far far easier than it currently is.

"It can't be right that it's so difficult for those refugees fleeing Ukraine to come to London. The good news is, we as a city say loudly and clearly refugees are welcome here."

Despite showing his support at the event, Mr Khan later told Sky news that he would not be taking in a Ukrainian family.

"We personally won't be for a variety of reasons not least protections, security reasons and lack of space," he said.

David Lammy joined Sadiq Khan at the event
Picture: Alamy

He continued: "It is important throughout the next few days, weeks to make it far, far easier, and much more easier for those who are fleeing Ukraine to come here.

"You compare our Government's actions versus the actions of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, it's embarrassing.

"We've got be doing much more."

kidd1

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defence claim

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Site of air strikes

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

Homeless camp in New York

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Iraqi parliamentarians

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

The US and Polish presidents

Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

Russia Ukraine War

Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Saudi Arabia

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city ahead of F1 grand prix
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden praises Poland for helping millions of Ukrainian refugees

