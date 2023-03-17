High street chain to begin shutting 170 stores within days – when will your local branch close its doors for good?

M&Co will close all 170 of its stores in the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Clothing giant M&Co will begin closing all 170 of its high street stores within days, with some shops announcing their final day of trading.

The company fell into administration for a second time in December.

The brand and intellectual property will be sold to Yours Clothing, but the stores are set to close their doors for good.

It comes as budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko shut a combined dozens of branches across the country in what experts have called 'the end of bargain-hunting for fun'.

M&Co's Wick and Fort William stores will be among the first to close on March 25, The Sun reported.

Some of the retailer's branches have confirmed when they will close their doors for good. Picture: Alamy

The Wick store Facebook page posted: "The day we have all been waiting for has finally arrived, and we can now confirm that the final trading day for our Wick branch will be Saturday, March 25.

"We won't be receiving any further stock into the store, so hurry and grab your favourite items before they're gone!

"We would like to thank you for your support during our administration, and hope to see you all in the store before we say goodbye."

M&Co's Thurso shop will close on March 28, while six will shut their doors on Saturday April 1.

They are Lewes, Gosport, Belper, Beccles, Newquay and Lerwick.

Major banks including Halifax and Lloyds have also shut dozens of high street branches due to low customer footfall and staff and energy costs.

Lloyds Banking Group said the branches to be closed have seen the number of visits drop by about 60% on average in the last five years.