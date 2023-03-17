Breaking News

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David

Jacqueline Gold has died weeks after her father David. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family has said.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

A family statement said: "It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side."

It comes just two months after her father David Gold, who was co-chairman of West Ham United, died.

Her sister Vanessa said: "Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey."

She was made an CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Ms Gold turned the business into a multi-million pound empire. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gold transformed Ann Summers from four shops to a sprawling multi-million pound business, the name of which became synonymous with lingerie.

The family's statement said: "Jacqueline is best-known for founding Ann Summers and leading a business run by women, for women. She was also an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women.

"From an internship to Chief Executive Officer in less than 10 years, her determination and commitment to creating a unique retail offering led to the creation of a multi-channel retail chain, consisting of retail stores, direct sales ambassadors, and a fast growing online and third-party business.

"It is her vision and creativity that saw Ann Summers grow from an unknown brand to a British household name and stable of the British high street.

"In recognition of Jacqueline's significant achievements during her 40-year career, she was awarded a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise."

It added: "Jacqueline's death comes just two months after the passing of her father, David Gold, the Joint-Chairman of West Ham United FC. The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at Ann Summers are with Jacqueline's husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, and sister Vanessa at this extremely sad time."

David died aged 86 in January, alongside Jacqueline and Vanessa Gold, his daughters, and fiancee Lesley.

West Ham's co-chairman David Gold died aged 86 this morning, the east London club have confirmed.

He was West Ham's joint-chairman, alongside David Sullivan, since 2010, before which he was the chairman of Birmingham City.

