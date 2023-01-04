West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies aged 86 after short illness

By Kieran Kelly

West Ham's co-chairman David Gold died aged 86 this morning, the east London club have confirmed.

David died alongside his two daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley.

He became West Ham's Joint-Chairman, alongside David Sullivan, in 2010, before which he was the chairman of Birmingham City.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010.

"David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

We are saddened at the passing of West Ham's joint-chairman David Gold, who has died aged 86.



The Premier League offers our sincere condolences to David’s family and friends, and everyone at West Ham, at this sad time.



West Ham's manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players."

He continued: "It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could.

"He will be greatly missed.”