West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies aged 86 after short illness

4 January 2023, 14:47 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 14:57

David Gold became West Ham's Joint Chairman in 2010
David Gold became West Ham's Joint Chairman in 2010. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

West Ham's co-chairman David Gold died aged 86 this morning, the east London club have confirmed.

David died alongside his two daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley.

He became West Ham's Joint-Chairman, alongside David Sullivan, in 2010, before which he was the chairman of Birmingham City.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

David Gold alongside Karren Brady
David Gold alongside Karren Brady. Picture: Getty

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010.

"David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.” 

West Ham's manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players."

He continued: "It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could.

"He will be greatly missed.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tate's seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce and a Bugatti

Romanian prosecutors seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s cars including his Bugatti

Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public

Secret Nazi treasure map 'revealing location to looted WW2 jewels' released to public for first time

Germany Energy LNG Terminal

EU reveals high natural gas storage despite Russian cuts

Rishi Sunak 5 pledge plan

PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

France Church Sex Abuse

French police investigate sex assault claim against ex-archbishop

Harry and Meghan's 'Live to Lead' was released at the end of last year

Harry and Meghan 'stole' Nelson Mandela's words in a bid to make 'millions', anti-apartheid icon's granddaughter says

Exclusive
Michelle Donelan has written to the PM recommending the privatisation of Channel 4 should not go ahead

Culture Secretary tells PM she thinks Channel 4 privatisation should not go ahead

Europe Virus Outbreak

EU nations set to impose Covid travel restrictions on passengers from China

Mick Lynch has railed against the government's proposed anti-strike law

RMT chief Mick Lynch compares government to 'repressive regimes like China' in LBC phone-in

Pakistan Economy

Pakistan shopping centres and markets to close early in energy-saving move

Parts of Scotland have seen 8cm of snow in recent weeks

Skiers rush to slopes in Scotland with snowfall predicted for January as warm spell leaves resorts in Europe snowless

Romeo And Juliet Lawsuit

Romeo And Juliet stars sue Paramount over nude scene in 1968 film

Sean Patterson was on holiday in Jamaica

Pictured: Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead on luxury holiday in Jamaica as mum says 'my heart's in pain'

The incident took place in Sweden

Mother's shock as delivery driver dumps 10kg parcel on top of sleeping baby

Vatican Pope

Pope praises Benedict’s ‘acute and gentle thought’ ahead of funeral

Russia Ukraine

Russia blames deadly missile attack on soldiers’ use of mobile phones

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine killed at least 89 Russian soldiers in the strike

Russia blames Ukraine attack that killed 89 soldiers on troops having their phones switched on
Myanmar Independence Day

Myanmar’s military leader plans election two years after seizing power

Fresh food inflation has hit record levels

Fresh food prices soar as Christmas grocery spending hits new high

The Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece soon

Elgin Marbles 'close to Greece return' as British Museum's George Osborne draws up landmark deal
Amber McLaughlin

'I'm a loving person': final words of first transgender inmate executed in the US, after killing ex-girlfriend
Teresa and Paul Hanson

Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years given bail on condition she live with her parents
Amber McLaughlin

First transgender inmate executed in the US

The Brit was killed in the St James area of Jamaica

Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead by pool while on luxury holiday in Jamaica

Rishi Sunak wants all pupils to study maths until they are 18

Every pupil must study maths until they're 18, Rishi Sunak to declare in first major speech of the year
Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed

Jeremy Renner 'too messed up to type' as he posts selfie bruised and lying in hospital bed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights
Nick Ferrari 04/12/22

'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18
Nick Ferrari LBC

Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ex-Tory minister

Ex-Tory Minister insists she will vote to get Keir Starmer into No.10

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit