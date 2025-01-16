HMRC staff announce strike on eve of self-assessment tax deadline in pay dispute

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) papers, letters, documents. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

HMRC staff are set to walk out days before the self-assessment online tax return deadline.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) confirmed its members employed by a private firm at HM Revenue and Customs are set to walk out on the last two days of January.

The move could impact millions requiring help with their self-assessment tax return ahead of the January 31 deadline.

The union said more than 300 workers employed by Fujitsu Services UK at offices across the country have been offered a pay rise of just 1.5 per cent.

However, their in-house colleagues received a 5 per cent raise this year for doing similar jobs.

UK HRMC HM Inspector of Taxes self assessment tax rebate / refund / notice / notification / tax repayment letter for self employment work. Picture: Alamy

Members voted by 87 per cent for strike action and by 95.6 per cent for action short of a strike.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: "There is no excuse for workers employed by Fujitsu being offered less than those employed directly by HMRC.

"If the Government was serious about its pre-election pledge to bring in the 'biggest wave of insourcing in a generation' now is the chance to end the scandal of a two-tier workforce.

"It's not too late for ministers to step in, resolve the pay issue and prevent strike action likely to play havoc with people's tax returns."