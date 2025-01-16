Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
HMRC staff announce strike on eve of self-assessment tax deadline in pay dispute
16 January 2025, 17:36
HMRC staff are set to walk out days before the self-assessment online tax return deadline.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) confirmed its members employed by a private firm at HM Revenue and Customs are set to walk out on the last two days of January.
The move could impact millions requiring help with their self-assessment tax return ahead of the January 31 deadline.
The union said more than 300 workers employed by Fujitsu Services UK at offices across the country have been offered a pay rise of just 1.5 per cent.
However, their in-house colleagues received a 5 per cent raise this year for doing similar jobs.
Read more: Yvette Cooper unveils plan for local government-backed grooming gangs inquiries
Read more: 'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025
Members voted by 87 per cent for strike action and by 95.6 per cent for action short of a strike.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: "There is no excuse for workers employed by Fujitsu being offered less than those employed directly by HMRC.
"If the Government was serious about its pre-election pledge to bring in the 'biggest wave of insourcing in a generation' now is the chance to end the scandal of a two-tier workforce.
"It's not too late for ministers to step in, resolve the pay issue and prevent strike action likely to play havoc with people's tax returns."