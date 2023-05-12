Holly Willoughby removes reference to Phillip Schofield on Twitter as This Morning pair 'barely speak to each other'

Holly Willoughby has removed references to This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Holly Willoughby appears to have removed a reference to Phillip Schofield from her Twitter bio as fans fear for the This Morning' duo's future.

Social media users believe Willoughby has removed a part of her bio about Schofield that said: "I was introduced to this by a 'Twitter legend!'".

The pair's relationship is said to be almost ruined, with reports claiming they are "not as close as they once were" and hardly speak off-air.

Schofield even released a statement admitting the "last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us", which came after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences.

Holly Willoughby used to reference Schofield, though it is unclear when the change was made. Picture: Twitter

Her Twitter bio has no reference to Schofield. Picture: Social media

Fans now believe Willoughby has removed the reference to Schofield amid the spat, although it is unclear when the change was made.

Her bio now simply says: "Broadcaster. Founder of Wyldemoon. Brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier. Author of 'Reflections'."

Previously, an insider revealed to The Sun that Willoughby had told This Morning's bosses she would like to stay if Schofield were ever to leave.

The pair are barely speaking, it has been reported. Picture: Alamy

"They are separate entities. It has become an open secret that things aren't as rosy as they once were," the insider said.

"To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

"Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same, but behind the scenes their relationship has cooled."

In a statement to the Sun on Thursday - which the paper said was a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship - Schofield said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

"We're the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her."