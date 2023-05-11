'The last few weeks haven’t been easy': Phil Schofield breaks silence amid rumours of feud with Holly Willougby

11 May 2023, 23:18

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on the rumours
Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on the rumours. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has broken his silence amid rumours of a bitter fallout with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby.

There had been rumours that Holly and Phil, who have presented the show together for years, had not spoken for weeks, leaving TV bosses in a crisis.

But Phil, who recently said he 'no longer had a brother' after he was convicted of sexually abusing boy, has released a statement denying the feud.

"The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock," Phil told The Sun

"We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her."

Read More: Phillip Schofield's paedophile brother sacked from police three weeks after being convicted of 11 child sex offences

Read More: Phillip Schofield thanks viewers for ‘kind messages' on telly return after paedophile brother is convicted of sexual abuse

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby. Picture: Shutterstock

Previously, there had been rumours of a fall out, with an insider telling the publication: "Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay.

"They are separate entities. It has become an open secret that things aren't as rosy as they once were.

"To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were. 

"Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same, but behind the scenes their relationship has cooled."

