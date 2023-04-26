Phillip Schofield's paedophile brother sacked from police three weeks after being convicted of 11 child sex offences

26 April 2023, 10:45 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 10:46

Phillip Schofield (pictured with his arm around Timothy) said he no longer has a brother
Phillip Schofield (pictured with his arm around Timothy) said he no longer has a brother. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy has been sacked from the police three weeks after he was found guilting of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three-year period.

Timothy, 54, who was a civilian police worker, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child.

They were alleged to have started when the victim was a teenager, with the most serious charge involving a sex act with the child.

Other offences include forcing the child to watch pornography and engaging in sexual activity, as well as engaging in sexual activity in the child's presence.

Philip Schofield with his brother and his mum
Phillip Schofield with his brother and his mum. Picture: Social media

He denied the charges but the jury found him guilty earlier this month at Exeter Crown Court with a majority of 10-2 after more than five-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Today, his police force, Avon and Somerset Police, announced Schofield's sacking after a misconduct hearing.

Read More: Phillip Schofield disowns paedophile brother Timothy after he's convicted of sexually abusing boy

Read More: Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy 'sexually abused teenage boy over three years', court hears

ACC Will White, in outlining the findings of the panel, said: 'Timothy Schofield committed a series of manipulative and exploitative offences against someone in a position of vulnerability.

"The details and impact of his criminality were distressing to read for the panel, as they would be for members of the public.

"The panel is grateful for the courage shown by the victim and all those who provided information and evidence to the investigation team, which resulted in him being brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes.

"Timothy Schofield's position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour. The harm he's caused has been serious and extensive.

"His criminal conviction undermines the public's trust and confidence in the police service and its employees who work tirelessly to build that trust, particularly at this time of national scrutiny."

Civilian police worker Timothy Schofield covers his head as he leaves Exeter Crown Court
Civilian police worker Timothy Schofield covers his head as he leaves Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after his brother's conviction, and welcoming the guilty verdicts against his brother, This Morning host Phillip Schofield said: "As far as I am concerned I no longer have a brother."

In a statement released through his lawyer, he added: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.

"These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

