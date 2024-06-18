Horror as smoking headless torso missing arms, legs and head dumped on popular Spanish holiday beach

By Danielle De Wolfe

A charred, headless torso missing both arms and legs has been discovered close to a popular Spanish holiday beach frequented by Brits.

The body was still smoking and on fire when it was discovered by a passing jogger at around 7.30am on Monday near Alicante, according to reports.

The runner had been out in the Las Serreta area when he stumbled upon the charred body, missing both arms, legs and a head.

The smoking corpse was discovered at the side of a main road, with the runner immediately calling emergency services.

Police were unable to identify whether the torso belonged to a man or a woman.

A post-mortem will now take place, with officers using DNA to discover the identity of the individual.

Alicante is a tourist-friendly area known for its winding streets. Picture: Alamy

The discovery coincided with preparations for the traditional bonfires of San Juan - a traditional Spanish regional festival that runs from June 19 to 24.

Alicante, a tourist-friendly area in the south-east of Spain, known for its winding streets.

Local police suspect the body may be connected to the drugs trade.

The gruesome discovery is now being investigated by Spain's Violent Crime Group.

The Aerial Media Unit have also attended the scene, as teams harness remote controlled drones in a bid to locate the remaining missing body parts.

A suitcase was also discovered close to the body and was filled with clothes.

It had also been set alight, with forensics teams analysing the items for DNA.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday, according to reports.

Detectives are now cross referencing local missing persons reports in a bid to identify the body.