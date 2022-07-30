Millions of Brits could face £1,000 fines as water companies impose hosepipe ban

30 July 2022, 11:03

Brits in some parts of the UK face being fined for using their hosepipes.
Brits in some parts of the UK face being fined for using their hosepipes. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

More than 17 million Brits are being warned they could be slapped with £1,000 fines for using hosepipes as water firms crack down on usage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Almost a million households across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be subject to a hosepipe ban by Southern Water - who was the first to impose the ban.

The water company said the crackdown, which will come into effect on Friday, is required after dangerously low river levels.

It follows severely below average rainfall over the last eight months, in what has so far been one of the driest years on record, and a huge spike in demand during the recent heatwave, where temperatures topped 40C and wildfires broke out across the south.

Southern Water warned that people could be hit with a hefty fine if found to be using hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars or fill ponds and swimming pools.

Thames Water, South East Water and Walsh Water have also warned they may follow suit as they urged their combined 17 million customers to cut back.

Read more: First hosepipe ban imposed in England on residents in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Southern Water’s announcement of a temporary-use ban for its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is one of many measures they and other water companies should consider to reduce unnecessary use of water and protect customer supplies and the environment.”

Some 935,000 people living in about 500,000 properties will be affected by Southern Water's temporary use ban, which is the first in the region since 2012.

Alison Hoyle, director of risk and compliance at Southern Water, said river flows are down 25% as a result of one of the driest years on record but stressed there is "no direct risk to customer water supply".

She added that, as well as the reduced supply, the hot weather has led to an increased demand for water.

Dr Hoyle said: "We haven't taken this decision lightly and we know the temporary use ban will have an impact on our customers.

"We're working with the Environment Agency to ensure that we act responsibly to protect our environment.

"We're asking everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to do their bit by supporting these measures and only use the water that they need.

"We're experiencing one of the driest years on record for over a century and we've seen record temperatures.

"River flows are approximately 25% lower than they should be for July, which is equivalent to losing more than 25 million bathtubs of water.

"We're asking our customers to help protect our rivers and the habitats that live there by cutting back their water use.

"We believe a temporary use ban is a responsible and vital step to reducing the amount of water being taken from the Rivers Test and Itchen."

This month so far has been England's driest July since 1911, the Met Office announced earlier this week.

The latest data reveals there has only been 0.6in (15.8mm) of rain averaged across England, just 24% of the amount that would be expected in an average July.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the death of Lilia, aged nine, in Lincolnshire.

Police release CCTV images of new suspect over killing of Lilia Valutyte, 9, in Lincolnshire
A medical worker prepares a dose of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against monkeypox.

Spain confirms first death in Europe related to monkeypox outbreak

The AA put its first "amber traffic warning" in place on Friday and for Saturday between 11am and 3pm, and train drivers from union Aslef are going on strike at seven operators.

Crippling rail strikes and 'amber traffic warning' threaten this weekend's summer getaways

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Schoolgirl, 9, was 'stabbed to death while playing with sister' in Lincolnshire street

Asda has cut its fuel prices after drivers faced large bills at the pumps

Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

Exclusive
Sean Pinner has been sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family

The unit was active at the steelworks in Mariupol

Horrific footage shows Russian troops 'castrate Ukrainian POW' as Kyiv vows revenge

The UN has ordered the UK to keep Archie Battersbee alive

Archie Battersbee 'must be kept alive' while UN considers his case

The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

Civil servants are taught Britain is "racist"

Civil servants told Britain is 'racist' as white staff urged to not oppose ethnic minorities
Sir Christopher Meyer who has died on holiday in France

Britain's former US ambassador Sir Christopher Meyer dies on holiday in France

Exclusive
Logan Mwangi was murdered in Wales

I'm still distressed by child murder evidence, Logan Mwangi juror tells LBC

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Nadine Dorries steps in to protect Rhodes plaque in Oxford

Rhodes must stay: Nadine Dorries protects controversial plaque at Oxford University

Liz Truss has come under fire over her remarks about her old school

'She's lying through her teeth': Leeds residents blast Truss over tough upbringing claims

Shakira faces eight years in Spanish jail in tax case

Shakira faces eight years in jail and £19million fine in Spanish tax fraud case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iraq Protests

Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week
Canada Pope

‘You can change the pope’: Francis says he must slow down or consider retiring
Canada Pope

Pope says bid to erase Indigenous culture in Canada ‘was cultural genocide’
Virus Outbreak North Korea Zero Cases

Covid-19: North Korea reports no ‘fever’ cases for first time since May
A family member holds a portrait of shooting victim Jackie Cazares as she is hugged following a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

Texas governor stopped at campaign fundraiser ‘for hours’ after Uvalde shooting
Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson demonstrates how the monkeypox is tested

Spain records first death from monkeypox

Canada Pope

Pope visits Nunavut for final apology of his Canadian tour

Brazil Amazon

Brazil moves toward paving road which is key to Amazon deforestation
Severe Weather Appalachia

Kentucky flooding deaths set to climb as more rain forecast

Severe Weather Appalachia

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London