House 'firebombed' in Liverpool with mother and children inside

By Nick Hardinges

Police have launched an investigation after a house was firebombed with a mother and her three children inside.

Officers believe the family home was "deliberately" targeted on Friday morning, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Dingle Lane in Dingle, Liverpool, at around 8:30am.

The inferno began in the hallway and soon engulfed more of the property, causing extensive damage.

Four people, including a mum and her three kids, were inside the house when the fire started but all escaped without injury.

The force is treating the blaze as arson and is appealing for information from the public.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: "At this stage we believe the fire was started deliberately.

"Although thankfully no-one in the family was hurt, it is incredibly distressing to imagine what a mother and her children must have gone through when they realised their house was on fire and they had to escape.

"I would urge anyone who has information about the fire to contact us as soon as possible.

"Your footage, descriptions or other information could be vital in finding those responsible - so please come forward and we'll do the rest."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, call 101 or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with reference 182.