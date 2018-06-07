House Of Fraser Closures: Full List Of Stores To Be Closed

House of Fraser. Picture: PA

House of Fraser is to close 31 shops, including Oxford Street, affecting 6,000 jobs

The department store chain warned it did "not have a viable future" unless creditors and landlords backed its proposals.

The stores scheduled for closure, which include its flagship London Oxford Street store, will stay open until early 2019.

Full List Of House Of Fraser stores to be closed:

Altrincham

Aylesbury

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Camberley

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chichester

Cirencester

Cwmbran

Darlington

Doncaster

Edinburgh Frasers

Epsom

Grimsby

High Wycombe

Hull

Leamington Spa

Lincoln

London Oxford Street

London King William Street

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Skipton

Swindon

Telford

Wolverhampton

Worcester

House of Fraser chairman Frank Slevin said: "The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive.

"Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business.

"So whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive."