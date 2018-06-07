House Of Fraser Closures: Full List Of Stores To Be Closed
House of Fraser is to close 31 shops, including Oxford Street, affecting 6,000 jobs
The department store chain warned it did "not have a viable future" unless creditors and landlords backed its proposals.
The stores scheduled for closure, which include its flagship London Oxford Street store, will stay open until early 2019.
Full List Of House Of Fraser stores to be closed:
Altrincham
Aylesbury
Birkenhead
Birmingham
Bournemouth
Camberley
Cardiff
Carlisle
Chichester
Cirencester
Cwmbran
Darlington
Doncaster
Edinburgh Frasers
Epsom
Grimsby
High Wycombe
Hull
Leamington Spa
Lincoln
London Oxford Street
London King William Street
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Plymouth
Shrewsbury
Skipton
Swindon
Telford
Wolverhampton
Worcester
House of Fraser chairman Frank Slevin said: "The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive.
"Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business.
"So whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive."