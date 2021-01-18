House party rule breakers told police they didn't know about Covid-19 pandemic

By Patrick Grafton-Green

People breaking coronavirus rules at a house party said did not know there was a global pandemic because they “never watch the news”, police said.

Officers were called to the illegal party in Basingstoke on Saturday night after the alert had been raised by neighbours.

Hampshire Police said in a tweet: “Officers attended address in Basingstoke following several reports of a party at an address, and breaching lockdown guidelines.

"The occupants were spoken to and claimed to be unaware of the global pandemic, as they never watch the news!”

The force added the hashtag "#ThereAreNoWords".

A police spokesperson added: "We can confirm that officers were called out to an incident at 8.33pm on Saturday 16 January to reports of a party at a residential property on Guernsey Close, Basingstoke.

"Officers spoke to the individuals inside the property who were advised about the current Government guidance.

"An investigation is underway with a view to reporting the individuals involved for summons following a Covid breach."

Also over the weekend, four people were fined £200 each for breaking lockdown rules after driving 68 miles to get a McDonald's.

The group, all from different households, were stopped by police in the Staffordshire town of Uttoxeter, who discovered they had driven all the way from Manchester to visit the fast food chain.

Meanwhile, nine people from a number of households were fined for going to a gender reveal party in Swansea, with police calling the event “not only unacceptable but irresponsible”.

It comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the UK which has resulted in a police crackdown on people who flout restrictions.

People are urged to remain in their homes except for essential reasons such as food shopping and exercise.