How Russian power and money became the ‘new normal’ in the UK

22 February 2022, 16:49

London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat"
London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat". Picture: Alamy
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

Over the last few decades, tens, if not hundreds of billions of pounds of Russian money has entered the UK. Much of the money is legitimate, as are the interests of the majority of Russians living and working here.

But a significant proportion of that cash, probably also in the billions of pounds, is suspect. The proceeds of kleptocracy and corruption.

Even quantifying exactly how much is impossible.

It has given rise to the reputation of London in particular as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat".

And this is recognised at an official level. In 2020, a joint Home Office and Treasury report noted: "The UK continues to see a significant volume of Russian, or Russian-linked illicit finance channelled through the UK economy".

The report says this money is often invested in "high end UK real estate, private school fees, luxury vehicles, and sometimes as donations to cultural institutions".

"Londongrad"

London has long been attractive to Russian oligarchs as a financial centre, with a strong housing market, and an internationally trusted legal system.

But the UK has also deliberately encouraged rich Russians into the country, via its "golden visa" scheme - which offered residency to anyone rich enough to invest £2m or more in the country.

The UK issued 2,581 investor visas to Russian citizens from 2008 until the scheme was scrapped just last week.

Anti-corruption charity Transparency International has identified £1.5bn of Russian money in London property, the majority of which it says is held in offshore tax havens.

British Overseas Territories such as the British Virgin Islands are a widely recognised gateway for illicit finance, as exposed in major leaks such as the Panama and Paradise Papers.

Transparency International UK's Director of Policy Duncan Hames said: "This is almost certainly just the tip of the iceberg. Of that £1.5bn, we only know about two thirds from major leaks over the years, or from court documents.

"So there's a great prospect of finding much more of it in the 90,000 property titles in the UK that are owned by companies registered in these secretive places such as the British Virgin Islands."

But as well as personal finance, Russian companies also have a significant footprint on the London Stock Exchange. Largely this is through a practice known as secondary listings, where companies which have their primary listing in one country raise money by re-listing elsewhere.

According to the data company S&P Global, 31 Russian companies are listed on the LSE, with a combined market value of £468bn.

These are often state-owned companies such as oil giant Gazprom or financial services company Sberbank, which form a significant part of the Russian economy, and whose taxes directly finance the Russian State.

They could therefore easily fall within the remit of potential sanctions.

"Heart of the establishment"

Such deep financial links also come with a personal dimension, as an assessment from the Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee put it in 2020:

"In brief, Russian influence in the UK is ‘the new normal’, and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth.

This level of integration – in ‘Londongrad’ in particular – means that any measures now being taken by the Government are not preventative but rather constitute damage limitation."

And that influence has spread widely. Even into the heart of the British establishment. The same ISC report noted that a number of members of the House of Lords have business interests linked to Russia, and suggested stronger measures should be introduced to scrutinise such links.

Questions have also been raised about the extent of Russian donations to UK political parties, particularly the Conservative Party.

For example, Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of Russian businessman and Putin's former finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin, is the largest female political donor in British history, having given up to £2m to the Conservatives since 2012.

Europe Minister and former Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly told LBC on Sunday that: "People donate to the Conservative party because they support our aims or objectives.

"Conservative party policy, unlike Labour Party policy, has never been dictated by our political donors."

Sanctions

Today, Boris Johnson announced a series of sanctions on five Russian banks, and three Russian oligarchs. But in the Commons chamber, many MPs argued that these do not go far enough.

Previous attempts at cleaning up the so-called "London laundromat" have also fallen short.

In 2018, the Government introduced Unexplained Wealth Orders to confiscate property where the origins of money couldn't be adequately explained. But thus far, only four UWOs have ever been issued, and of those, only one has so far led to property being confiscated.

In 2016, plans for a "register of beneficial ownership" for UK property was announced, which would identify who ultimately owns and controls a property. But despite it being included in the 2019 Queen's Speech, the Government has still not announced when it plans to bring forward legislation.

In a 2018 report, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee recommended a number of possible strategies, such as cracking down on Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt in UK markets; on the ability of Russian companies and banks to participate in stock market flotations, and by beefing up law enforcement agencies to enable them to tackle the flows of illicit finance.

Should Putin decide upon further incursions into Ukraine, the West has threatened swift, and severe sanctions. It's clear that the UK, and London in particular, has many levers to pull that as yet remain untouched.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76

Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, dies aged 76

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato

Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final

Champions League final 'to be moved from St Petersburg' as Russia hit with sanctions

Flooding along the River Severn.

More homes evacuated as shocking pictures show River Severn set to breach flood defences

Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and nephew Igor Rotenberg

Banned from Britain: The three Putin cronies slapped with Boris's sanctions

People will have to start paying for lateral flow tests from April 1

Stockpilers share photos of towers of lateral flow tests ahead of the end of free testing

Public health experts in Scotland want to see an end to 24 hour airport drinking

Calls for end of 24-hour drinking in airports as Scotland emerges from Covid-19

Jacob Rees-Mogg said top civil servants shouldn't show support for BLM.

Top civil servants should not publicly support Black Lives Matter, warns Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer

Exclusive
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms, Palace says

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

It comes as the CPS updated its five-year plan to boost the number of cases coming to court.

'Crisis of trust' over way justice system deals with rape and assault, CPS head says

Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations

'We'll be prepared for new variants': Sajid Javid unfazed as England scraps Covid rules

Boris Johnson has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three oligarchs.

Putin gets green light to use force outside Russia to pave way for mass Ukraine attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin backed to use force outside Russia as US says Ukraine invasion under way
A mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia

All three defendants convicted of hate crimes over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Smoke billows from a power and heating plant after it was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 106 miles north-west from St Petersburg, Russia, on April 9 2010

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The UN Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia: What to know in the escalating crisis

Tourists arrive at Barcelona airport in Spain

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 Committed, Reliable, Safe' hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany

What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

Tetyana Tomenko, a local resident, cries standing in front of her damaged house after alleged shelling by separatist forces in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine

Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine
Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre despite the rain in Hong Kong

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine

Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch live from 8pm

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police