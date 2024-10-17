Exclusive

Troubled HS2 rail line will run from London Euston to Crewe, LBC understands

17 October 2024, 07:40 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 08:54

HS2 was part-cancelled by the previous government
HS2 was part-cancelled by the previous government. Picture: Getty
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

The troubled HS2 rail line will now run from London Euston to Crewe in a move soon to be announced by the Government, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to sources close to the project, Ministers have re-evaluated the cost-benefit of HS2 and concluded the line should continue beyond Birmingham.

It would reverse a decision made by the then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his party's conference last year.

The route was originally scheduled to connect London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, but was scaled back by the previous Conservative government who scrapped 'Phase 2’.

Phase 2a was to connect the West Midlands to Crewe, whilst ‘Phase 2b’ was from Crewe to Manchester.

LBC understands that Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to reverse the change to 'Phase 2a', as the route already has parliamentary approval - meaning the line will run from the capital beyond Birmingham to Crewe.

Insiders have told LBC that the Prime Minister held private discussions on the matter at last month's Labour Party conference and that the government had been planning to make a formal announcement in the new year.

Read more: Mind the gap: HS2 trains too high for existing station platforms and 'will cost taxpayer £200m to fix'

Read more: Return of the strikes: Rail unions announce co-ordinated action as London Underground walkout set to cripple the capital

The troubled HS2 rail line will now run from London Euston to Crewe in a move soon to be announced by Government
The troubled HS2 rail line will now run from London Euston to Crewe in a move soon to be announced by Government. Picture: Getty

Downing Street and the Department for Transport have been making the case to the Treasury about the need for the extra cash.

It is also understood that HS2 Ltd will not be overseeing Phase 2a, instead it will be handed to a private sector consortium.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “A decision to reverse changes to HS2 would only further derail the public finances, all for the sake of a massive white elephant that taxpayers simply can’t afford.

“The case for HS2 has long since been torn to shreds by uncontrollable costs, changes to rail usage and the much greater need for investment in alternative projects.

“If Labour want to fill the black hole in the budget they’d be better off pulling the plug on the whole scheme.”

The move comes as Louise Haigh hinted to LBC earlier this month that there may be further changes to HS2.

The Transport Secretary told Nick Ferrari “Euston was always going to be part of the picture for HS2", suggesting that the project will terminate at London Euston as opposed to Old Oak Common in West London.

LBC understands that the government is preparing an imminent announcement regarding the high speed line running to Euston.

High Speed 2 was announced by the then-Labour government back in 2009 and was approved by the Conservative-led coalition government in 2012.

Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh arrives in Downing Street
Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh arrives in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Former Special Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Transport, Andrew Gilligan, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the project was a "sinkhole of utterly incompetent management".

He told Nick: "I just wonder where the money's coming from. I mean, that's probably another 20 billion they've just chucked down the drain. More perhaps. This thing is a sinkhole of utterly incompetent management. Lies, and waste on a planetary scale."

However, the project has been widely criticised for delayed opening and construction, with the original Launch year 2026, it is now expected to carry its first passengers between 2029 and 2033.

Similarly, the program has soared in terms of cost estimates, with HS2 Ltd now projecting a cost of between £49bn and £56.6bn for Phase 1, with fears this could yet run higher.

The revelation comes as rail industry leaders told ministers earlier this month that building HS2 from London Euston to Crewe could save the government money by allowing them to lease the line out for much more.

The High Speed Rail Group estimated selling the rights to run the line could be worth up to £20bn.

Whilst a report commissioned by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, which was published last month suggested that by reducing speed you could deliver a new line for between 60% and 75% of the cost, which experts argue - along with private funding - would reduce the cost burden associated with the project.

Phase 2a from the Midlands to Crewe was estimated to cost around £3.72 billion at 2015 prices – around £5 billion today. If the report’s estimates are correct, that would imply a cost of up to £3.72 billion for the section.

A Department for Transport spokesperson told LBC: “Transport is an essential part of the Government’s mission to rebuild Britain and grow our economy. We are committed to improving rail connectivity across the North, working with local leaders to do so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Detroit police Narcotics officers - Narcs, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Children’s psychiatric ward receives millions of dollars in compensation after surprise 'shooter drill'

Serving military personnel and veterans are being offered free train travel to remembrance services next month.

Free train travel for remembrance services offered to Royal Navy, Army, and RAF personnel and veterans - everything you need to know
Former One Direction star Liam Payne's cause of death has now been confirmed

Liam Payne's 'cause of death' revealed after One Direction star fell from third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires

BGT auditions have been cancelled

Britain's Got Talent auditions cancelled following death of One Direction star Liam Payne

A student collapsed and died at the Sportspark gym

Student dies after 'medical incident' at University of East Anglia Sportspark gym

The study found that the drugs "should be investigated as a novel pharmacotherapy treatment option" for people with alcohol and opioid addiction

Weight loss and type 2 diabetes jabs 'could benefit people with alcohol abuse problems'

Liam Payne shared a snapchat from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Liam Payne's final Snapchat enjoying breakfast with girlfriend in private room in hotel in Argentina before shock death

"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

The Story of His Life: Liam Payne - the boy from Wolverhampton with The X Factor

The 911 call to emergency services ahead of Liam Payne's death has emerged

Revealed: 911 call made by hotel manager before Liam Payne was found dead

Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Fans gathered outside the hotel to remember the former One Direction singer

Heartbroken fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where ex-One Direction star fell to his death

Live
Liam Payne.

LIVE: Cause of Liam Payne's death revealed after Buenos Aires balcony fall; tributes pour in from fans and friends

Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

Liam Payne and Maya Henry in 2021

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée breaks silence after former One Direction star falls to his death aged 31

Keir Starmer is facing a backlash over the Budget

Starmer 'hit with backlash from Cabinet ministers' over plans to slash public spending in Budget

Liam Payne shared a final image with his girlfriend before his death

Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Trevor McDonald has hit out at the crude attempt at humour

Sir Trevor McDonald blasts Mrs Brown's Boys star after 'racist joke made on set'

The suspect police are looking for

Father and toddler rushed to hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in west London, as police hunt suspect
Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK

Russia ‘suspected of planting bomb’ on plane to the UK that caused warehouse fire

The crash happened on the M6 northbound past Tebay Services

Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'
Daniel Khalife's notebooks have been released

Daniel Khalife's 'spy plot notebooks revealed' as ex-soldier accused of 'stealing military secrets for Iran'
Sebastian Lai has called on the government to back his campaign for his father's releae.

'Time is running out': Son of jailed newspaper editor urges PM to condemn imprisonment ahead of Lammy's Beijing visit
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Monday November 20.

Four teens drowned after 'avoidable' crash in Snowdonia, as inexperienced driver 'went round bend too fast'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO

Zelenskyy says he wants Ukraine to join NATO as he unveils 'victory plan' for war with Russia
Heavy winds are set to batter the u

Winds of up to 80mph set to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News