Police hunt TikTokker HSTikkyTokky who 'crashed £220,000 McLaren' after he failed to appear in court

29 November 2024, 17:00 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 17:32

HSTikkyTokky
Police are searching for Harrison Sullivan - known as HSTikkyTokky. Picture: SurreyPolice/TikTok

By Flaminia Luck

Police have launched an appeal to find a TikTok influencer who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Surrey Police said Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, is wanted for failing to turn up at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March.

Police said Sullivan, 23, has links to Essex but is believed to have left the country.

Videos shared to social media channels suggest he is in Qatar.

In a statement, the force said: "While we request the public's help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and co-operate with authorities."

Surrey Police said people with information on Sullivan's whereabouts could contact them by quoting PR/45240033550 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Harrison Sullivan 'HS Tikky Tokky', going against George Fensom
Harrison Sullivan 'HS Tikky Tokky', going against George Fensom. Picture: Getty

