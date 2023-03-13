Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Hugh Grant shut down Ashley Graham and rolled his eyes at her in an awkward Oscars red carpet interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The cringeworthy clip showed Hugh Grant looking disinterested as he kept his answers to Ashley Graham's questions as short as possible.

After dodging several simple questions about the event, the 62-year-old actor was later asked what he was wearing.

"My suit," he said bluntly.

Graham continued to push on, asking the Four Weddings and a Funeral star about his experience filming the Knives Out sequel.

"What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?" she asked.

Grant instead quipped: "Well I'm barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds."

"It still must have been fun though, you had fun right?" Graham replied, powering through the conversation.

"Erm... almost," Grant said.

Read more: Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

The moment was branded by one Twitter user as "the most awkward thing I’ve seen since the slap"- after Will Smith marched onto stage and slapped Chris Rock following a joke about his wife at last year's event.

Another person tweeted: "Ashley Graham deserves on honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don't walk the carpet if you don't want to talk about the actual event."

Grant later appeared on stage with his former co-star, Andie MacDowell, to present the award for best production design.

He joked he resembled "a scrotum" while stood next to MacDowell, saying he was using the opportunity on stage to urge others to find "a good moisturiser".

Andie MacDowell, left, and Hugh Grant present the award for best production design. Picture: Alamy

This year's Oscars saw Everything Everywhere All at Once win big, taking home seven awards.

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won best actress and best supporting actress respectively.

Other big winners included The Whale, with lead star Brendan Fraser winning best actor, and All Quiet On The Western Front, which continued its successful awards season run with four Oscars.