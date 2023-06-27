Breaking News

Human remains found in Californian mountains confirmed to be of British actor Julian Sands

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

Human remains found in the mountains have been identified as those of Julian Sands, as the British actor went missing on a hike last January.

It comes after hikers said they had found remains in the area on Saturday, which have now been formally identified as those of Julian Sands.

Police were contacted by the hikers who found the remains in the Mount Baldy area early on Saturday morning.

The 65-year-old, who starred in A Room With A View, vanished in the Bawdy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains.

He had not been found despite huge search involving drones and helicopters as his family feared he was dead.

Mr Sands had gone to hike in the area on January 13 but he failed to return.

The search only found his Volvo car covered in snow near Mount Baldy. The effort was hampered by the conditions and had to be postponed in March because of a fear of avalanches.

Recently, his family put out a statement saying there were keeping him "in our hearts with bright memories".

Relatives said on Wednesday: "We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

