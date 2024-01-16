Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law arrested over man's fall from flat window

16 January 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 14:52

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia, whose brother has been charged on drugs offences.
Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia, whose brother has been charged on drugs offences. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The brother-in-law of Scotland's First Minister has been arrested in connection with a man falling from the window of a Dundee tenement flat - just a day after he secured bail after appearing in court on drugs offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother of Humza Yousaf's wife Nadia, was arrested by Police Scotland on leaving Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

He and two others were arrested over the incident in Morgan Street, Dundee, which happened earlier this month. A 36-year-old was seriously injured after he plunged from a tenement block, which saw emergency services rush to the scene.

El-Nakla, 36, was first arrested last Thursday along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, in relation to drugs offences at Balmoral Gardens, Dundee.

Stewart and McGowan were also arrested in connection with the fall incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday January 15 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

"Around 8.20am on January 10, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat. The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

The force later said that the three people arrested "have been released pending further inquiries.

"The spokesperson said: "Two men, aged 50 and 36 and a woman, aged 41, were arrested on Monday January 15, 2024. They have since been released and inquiries remain ongoing."

El-Nakla appeared on petition in court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin along with Stewart and McGowan. Court papers revealed all three were also accused of possessing cannabis and cocaine.

They made no plea or declaration during the short hearing in front of Sheriff George Way. Their bail was not opposed but they were re-arrested and taken back to the cells at the adjoining Bell Street police station.

All three will appear in court again at a later date.

When asked about the drugs charges on Monday, Humza Yousaf said: "I can’t comment because it is a live court case. It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.

“There may well be (a statement) but I’m very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law.”

El-Nakla's sister Nadia, who is married to Humza Yousaf, is a psychotherapist and an SNP councillor, a role which has seen her appointed as spokeswoman for drugs and alcohol on Dundee City Council.

She became a very public figure when it was revealed her mother and father were trapped in Gaza after visiting her grandmother and extended family after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and the resulting military action by the Israeli government. They eventually made it home in November after being able to cross into Egypt.

She has been outspoken in her calls for a ceasefire and international sanctions against Israel, and recently revealed her sister-in-law and her four children were now in Turkey after its government submitted their names as individuals they were willing to accept as refugees.

This came after she attended a summit of leaders’ spouses in Istanbul demanding a ceasefire at the invitation of Emine Erdoğan.

However her brother's name was not on the list and her 93-year-old grandmother who requires round-the-clock care was also left behind.

Last month Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, rebuked Humza Yousaf for meeting the Turkish president Recip Erdoğan at Cop28 without a UK official present.

