Hundred Ukrainian refugees a day are opening bank accounts with HSBC

27 April 2022, 14:43

HSBC is among several UK banks offering refugees fleeing Ukraine
HSBC is among several UK banks offering refugees fleeing Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

HSBC has opened 1,000 bank accounts for Ukrainian refugees as high-street financial giants help people fleeing the war-ravaged country settle in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So far, around 100 people a day have opened accounts with Britain's biggest bank. Lloyds, NatWest and Halifax are among the others to offer their services to Ukrainian refugees.

HSBC's scheme comes on the back of its successful partnership with Shelter to provide bank accounts for homeless people.

HSBC UK’s Head of Financial Inclusion and Vulnerability, Maxine Pritchard said: "It's a sad fact that many people arriving in this country face difficulty accessing our financial system. This can make it harder to build a successful life in the UK - without a bank account individuals cannot claim benefits, or receive wages or pay rent in a secure way.

"We wanted to change this and are proud to have helped over 1,000 Ukrainian refugees so far. We are playing a small but important part in their journey."

Refugees hoping to open an account can apply online via the HSBC UK website, over the phone or by visiting one of their branches.

Online and telephone applications require a trip to a branch to complete your application and present key documents, which include a valid passport, Biometric Residents Permit or EU driving licence.

Proof of address is also needed, which could be a letter from the homeowner confirming that you are staying at that property.

Once the necessary checks are completed, the bank account can be opened and a debit card will be sent in the post.

From there, customers can register for online and mobile banking.

HSBC also previously introduced banking for people without a fixed home address, partnering with Shelter and other UK and local charities for the programme.

It provides a safe place for people to keep and spend money received from work or benefits, as well as a way to spend or save towards their future.

To get involved a customer has to be facing housing difficulties and be receiving support form one of the bank's partner charities.

People wanting to open an account should head to their nearest branch or visit www.hsbc.co.uk/ukraine-appeal for more details.

