'Hundreds' of criminals could be freed on bail due to government court date cutbacks, judge warns

A view of Wandsworth prison in southwest London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of criminals awaiting trial for rape, murder and drug trafficking could be freed on bail due to court cutbacks, a judge has warned.

Lord Justice Green, the Senior Presiding Judge for England and Wales, has warned “difficult decisions” will have to be made in the wake of the Government’s decision to cut crown court sitting days.

Crown court sitting dates are being capped to 105,000 this year, a two per cent drop from previous years.

Judges have warned this will force them to consider freeing suspects awaiting trial, as they can only be remanded in custody for six months.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government recently rejected calls to increase funding to allow for further court sittings and reduce the ever-growing backlog of criminals awaiting trial.

Britain's Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty

A total of 404 court dates have been cancelled from now until March 31, the MailOnline reports.

This will cause a “a very large number of trials and other hearings” to be axed, judges have been told.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The Government has increased sitting days to a total of 106,500 – more than in six out of the last seven years... and is committed to bearing down on the crown courts backlog.”

This comes after the MoJ admitted 37 prisoners were wrongly released under Labour's plans to reduce overcrowding in jails.

The individuals were released in error on 10 September because their offences were wrongly logged under outdated legislation.

The Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Public safety is our first priority. That is why we took decisive action to fix the broken prison system we inherited and keep the most dangerous offenders locked up. This included blocking the early release of domestic abuse offences such as stalking and controlling behaviour.

“We are working with the police to urgently return a very small number of offenders - who were charged incorrectly and sentenced under repealed legislation - to custody.“The convictions remain valid with offenders monitored since their release and will soon be back behind bars."

Robert Jenrick posted on Twitter: "Chaos in Downing Street. Chaos on our streets. Labour are already a complete shambles."