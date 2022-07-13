Breaking News

Hunt and Zahawi out of Tory leadership race as Sunak storms first round

13 July 2022, 17:05 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 17:54

Hunt and Zahawi out of Tory leadership race as Sunak storms first round. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt have been knocked out of the Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady revealed that six candidates had made it through the first round after receiving more than 30 votes.

Both Jeremy Hunt who received 18 votes and Nadhim Zahawi who received 25 votes have been knocked out.

Rishi Sunak stormed through Wednesday's vote receiving 88 nominations in favour of him becoming Prime Minister.

Penny Mordaunt came close second receiving 67 votes in her favour and Liz Truss was at her heels with 50 votes.

Full results:

  • Rishi Sunak  88
  • Penny Mordaunt 67
  • Liz Truss 50
  • Nadhim Zahawi 25
  • Jeremy Hunt 18
  • Tom Tugendhat 37
  • Kemi Badenoch 40
  • Suella Braverman 32

A second round of voting is set to take place tomorrow until only two candidates remain in the leadership contest.

The voting process is set to be completed by Parliament's summer recess on July 21, the final two will then face Conservative party members at a series of husting over the summer before a final vote takes place.

In a statement on Twitter after the results were announced, Jeremy Hunt: "I want to thank my incredible team of loyal and talented supporters who put their faith in me. It’s become obvious to me you only get one big shot at this, and I had mine in 2019.

"Nevertheless, it’s clear that our party has an exciting future, with the amazing array of talent on offer in this contest, and I feel confident that we are on track to win back trust.

"A gentle word of advice to the remaining candidates: smears and attacks may bring short term tactical gain but always backfire long term.

Jeremy Hunt have been knocked out of the Tory leadership race
Jeremy Hunt have been knocked out of the Tory leadership race. Picture: Alamy

"The nation is watching and they’ve had enough of our drama; be the broad church and unbeatable, election winning machine that our country deserves."

After Jeremy Hunt's exit from the leadership race, Esther McVey, who was set to become deputy prime minister under the former health secretary should he have been victorious, said the combination of the pair was "clearly not considered the right one".

"I am extremely grateful to Jeremy for putting so much faith in me, and I have very much enjoyed working with him on his campaign over the last few days," the former Cabinet member and MP for Tatton said in a statement.

"Clearly the combination of Jeremy and me was not considered the right one, but I very much hope that the Parliamentary Party adopts the spirit of what we were trying to achieve - putting together a programme the party can unite behind to win the next election.

Rishi Sunak stormed through Wednesday's vote receiving 88 nominations
Rishi Sunak stormed through Wednesday's vote receiving 88 nominations. Picture: Alamy

"The remaining candidates all have immense talent and strengths. I will take some time speaking with them all before deciding who to vote for in the remainder of this election process.

"Whoever wins can rely on my loyal support, and I very much hope that will apply to the whole of the Parliamentary Party and the wider Conservative family.

"The only threat to this country comes from Labour and their Lib Dem and SNP soulmates. That is the threat we must all unite to defeat."

A spokeswoman for Liz Truss said: "Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine.

"Liz has the experience to deliver the benefits of Brexit from day one, grow our economy and support working families."

Whist senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, who received 37 votes in the first ballot of the leadership contest, tweeted: "This is a fantastic result.

"I'm delighted to be going through to the next round with the momentum we need to change this country for the better. Our country needs #ACleanStart".

Jonathan Gullis, a backer of Nadhim Zahawi, suggested that other campaigns should consider coalescing around a single standard-bearer for the party's right wing.

He said: "I think the people who own those campaign teams, whether that be Suella or that be any others, I think we should have a good conversation with each other and figure out - we want to make sure by the end of next week we have two candidates."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gullis insisted he was not worried about party unity in the wake of the vote and rejected the suggestion that the result was a career setback for the Chancellor.

He said: "I don't think it's a setback.

"At the end of the day he took a big step forward, a brave step forward.

"Many people, including myself, haven't got the balls to be perfectly frank to put themselves forward. So I respect him massively for having a go at it."

The results come after a new poll of Conservative party members placed Penny Mordaunt as the clear favourite for next the Prime Minister.

A snap poll by YouGov has revealed Ms Mordaunt has taken the lead in the Tory leadership race after the previous preferred choice among Conservatives Ben Wallace decided not to stand.

The new survey of 879 Conservative members placed the naval reservist on 27 per cent, almost two times ahead of second place Kemi Badenoch who is currently sitting with 15 per cent.

The data revealed Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are neck and neck both drawing in 13 per cent.

Ms Mordaunt also came out on top against all candidates when they were theoretically pitched head to head, as will happen at the final members' vote.

In the head to heads, Ms Mordaunt's closest competitor is Liz Truss, but poll reveal she would still beat the Foreign Secretary by 55 per cent to 37 per cent.

