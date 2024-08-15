Iconic 'Poltergeist home' where classic horror was filmed up for sale in California

The home is up for sale for the first time since 1979. Picture: Zillow, Lauren Murdock

By Henry Moore

The home where the original Poltergeist was filmed is up for sale for the first time since 1979 and it will set you back over $1 million.

The Simi Valley, California home played a starring role in the 1982 film but you’ll need a whopping $1,174,999 to get your hands on this piece of Hollywood history.

The Roxbury Street home is listed by realtor Lauren Murdock, who promises it is available “without any ghostly antics.”

The listing reads: “Well-loved by its original owners, this charming 4 bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home is ready to welcome a new family, without the ghostly antics, we promise!

“Enjoy a thoughtfully designed layout perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and living your best life. Step into the foyer and immediately feel the good energy of this well taken care of home.”

The iconic horror flick, of which Stephen Spielberg has a writing credit, follows a suburban family haunted by a troop of vengeful ghosts.

The hit horror film was said to be 'cursed'. Picture: Lauren Murdock, Zillow

In the Oscar-winning film, which starred, JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Oliver Robins and the late Heather O'Rourke and Dominique Dunne, the California house is built on an ancient burial site.

Buyers will certainly hope that detail was added for cinematic effect.

With four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, a three-car garage, pool, jacuzzi and 0.37 acres of land, this iconic horror location will likely sell fast.

In the years since the film’s release, fans have claimed Poltergeist, and the actors involved in the movie, are cursed.

This comes after a number of actors in the film died before their time.

Both Heather O'Rourke, who died at the age of 12 in 1998; and Dominique Dunne, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend at 22, died in years following the film’s release.

The property features a massive pool. Picture: Lauren Murdock, Zillow

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022, JoBeth Williams revealed real human remains had been used on the film’s set.

“I always assumed that the skeletons were made by the prop department,” Williams said.

“A few years later, I ran into one of the special effects guys, and I said, ‘You guys making all those skeletons, that must have been really amazing.’

“He said, ‘Oh, we didn’t make them, those were real.’ I said, "What?" He said, "Yeah, they were real skeletons.’”