I'm a Celeb's Tulisa says 'she's been celibate for 3 years' as N-Dubz star tells campmates she's 'demisexual'

Tulisa has revealed she is 'demisexual'. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed that she is "demisexual" as she told her fellow I'm A Celebrity campmates she has been celibate for three years.

The N-Dubz star said that she had a profile on exclusive dating app Raya, but it had never resulted in a meet up, describing herself as "not really a dater" and "proper guarded" in her love life.

"I feel like I'm demisexual. I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone," the 36-year-old said during Tuesday's episode.

"I need actual depth... I'm a slow, slow burner, I've been celibate for over three years."

Demisexuality is an umbrella term used to describe those who may only feel sexual or romantic attraction after forming an emotional connection or bond.

When quizzed about her celibacy, Contostavlos said: "I'm not an overly sexualised person.

"For me, it's all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way."

The music star said the thought of dating "genuinely makes me feel physically sick", jokingly adding of her body: "This is my temple, you cannot enter."

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall said: "It sounds like a bushtucker trial where you've got to find 'a key to Tulisa's temple'."

Meanwhile, podcaster GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, spoke about meeting her girlfriend, Ipswich Town footballer Ella Rutherford.

"It was by accident I found Ella through a mutual friend, and then I really liked her the first day I met her but I'd never told my parents," the 25-year-old said.

"I'd mentioned, 'Oh I'm just going to see my friend Ella' or "I'm staying round Ella's' so they'd heard her name."

After telling her parents that Rutherford was her girlfriend, Keeling said: "They just love her, they never had an issue with it... To be fair, I feel like the closet may have been glass."

Keeling also said that growing up she was lanky with "buck teeth, (a) gap, hairy arms, greasy hair" and watched "the boxsets of Miranda to learn how to be funny".

The episode also saw Coleen Rooney recall the early days of dating ex-England footballer Wayne Rooney.

The 38-year-old said she got a call from Wayne's cousin clarifying how she spelt her name, with him adding: "I'm just with our Wayne in town, he's getting a tattoo."

She said: (I'd) not long been going with him. I go to this party later on, and he's going to everybody like this (mocks showing her arm).

"He'd got my name tattooed on him - at 17!"

The episode also featured radio presenter Dean McCullough taking on a bushtucker trial where he was trapped in a sarcophagus answering questions related to Egypt.

After answering two questions, the 32-year-old shouted the catchphrase to end the ordeal 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winning only two meals for the camp.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.