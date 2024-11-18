Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney as 'gift that keeps on giving' after I'm A Celebrity mishap

18 November 2024, 21:24

Vardy and Rooney
Vardy and Rooney. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Rebekah Vardy has continued her years-long feud with Coleen Rooney as her fellow footballer's wife began her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 42-year-old called Coleen "the gift that keeps on giving" after her canoe capsized during the celebrities' race to the camp.

She added: "P.S. Did I mention Coleen sank her boat twice? Oh dear."

Writing in the Sun, Vardy also made jokes about other campmates, saying: "Oh my God. Dean [Gaffney] exhausted me. He was like this little kid on Christmas Day. I think he may find himself up for a lot of the challenges and trials, but who knows?

"IBS might be the least of his worries if he's up for a lot of the trials, so yeah, we'll have to watch and see."

Read more: 'She always wanted my life': Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney ahead of I'm A Celeb launch

Read more: Coleen Rooney reveals she 'barely sees' husband Wayne following Rebekah Vardy's remarks

Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney. Picture: Alamy

And about GK Barry she said 'oh, my God, she's so down to earth, but my God, doesn't she scream a lot?'

Vardy noted that radio DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odom "hadn't really done enough for her," and she "hardly recognised" Tulisa.

Vardy also said that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had "lame jokes".

The show has mocked the Wagatha Christie legal battle but Vardy has shared that it hasn't bothered her, sharing a throwback bikini picture from 2017 captioned: "That feeling when you are living rent free in people's heads".

In a bizarre twist, Vardy - wife of Leicester City star Jamie - also referenced newly-elected US president Donald Trump.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

She posted a video of Mr Trump that said: "Let them doubt you, let them criticise you because the more they throw at you the stronger you become.

"The path to success is never without resistance and hate. Hate is just a part of that journey.

"Understand this, no one who ever achieved anything great did it without facing opposition. Hate comes from a place of fear, insecurity and jealousy.

"People hate because your ambition, your drive makes them uncomfortable. Your desire to push past limits threatens the comfort they built around mediocrity. 

"So what should you do? Let them hate. Let their word be nothing more than background noise. You weren't put here to see their approval.

Vardy with her husband during her libel trial with Rooney
Vardy with her husband during her libel trial with Rooney. Picture: Getty

"You're not living your life to make them feel comfortable. You're here to follow your purpose, to chase your dreams and to live life on your own terms, you're beautiful."

The Wagatha Christie row erupted in 2019 when Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her following a 'sting' operation, which resulted in a high-profile legal battle.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Seemingly inoffensive activities have been hit with banning orders by local councils

Pub quizzes, beekeeping and birdfeeding banned as councils crack down on inoffensive hobbies

BA flights have been delayed

Airport misery as British Airways flights delayed by technical glitch

Diana Johnson

Minister says '13,000 officers' in local neighbourhoods hold the key to quashing anti-social behaviour

Officers of New York Police Department (NYPD) investigate the site where the suspect of 3 knife attacks that killed 2 was captured and taken into custody

Two stabbed to death and one seriously hurt in 'random rampage' in New York, as homeless man arrested

Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' as manhunt continues after daughter's body discovered in car boot

Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' after daughter's body discovered in car boot - as manhunt continues

Exclusive
A Donald Trump ally has told LBC that Joe Biden is sabotaging peace in Ukraine

Trump ally says Biden is 'sabotaging peace in Ukraine' admitting president-elect likely to reverse missile agreement

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

Russia has vowed a 'tangible response' to the use of long-range missiles on its territory

Russia vows 'tangible response' if Ukraine uses long-range missiles on its territory - and says 'US would be involved'

Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' during 'dangerous' TikTok rant

Father of four jailed after threatening to burn down 'every mosque in Newcastle' in 'dangerous' TikTok rant

Joe Biden has said the US supports Ukrainian sovereignty

Defiant Biden says US 'supports Ukraine's sovereignty' after Russia's WW3 warning over long-range missile threat

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found dead at home days after being released from hospital

Keith Rollinson

Drunk teen who killed bus driver after 'headbutting' and 'raining punches' down on him detained for four years

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping warns of 'period marked by turbulence' as Starmer stresses need for strong UK-China relationship

Latest News

See more Latest News

A rare amber alert for cold weather has been issued as snow and ice have covered swathes of the UK

Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

Man pleads guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour

Man pleads guilty to owning 'dangerously out-of-control' XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour
Family of missing hiker appeal to tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway

Family of missing hiker hunt for tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway
Davina, 57, ‘made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours,' her partner said

Davina McCall makes ‘enormous leap forward’ as husband issues update after she underwent brain tumour surgery
Some England fans say the price policy takes advantage of them

'Unacceptable': One of Britain’s biggest pub chains charging England fans extra £1.80 per pint on match days
Fury in Russia as Biden 'allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles'

Kremlin issues stark WWIII warning as Biden sparks outrage after 'allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia'
Keir Starmer will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil

Keir Starmer to meet with Chinese President Xi at G20 summit as he pushes for 'pragmatic' relationship
x

Exact date 'disruptive' snow and ice to hit parts of the UK as Met Office issues weather warnings
Vladimir Shklyarov from the Mariinsky Ballet performs during a dress rehearsal of 'Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux' at the Saddlers Wells theatre in London in 2008

Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov who criticised Putin’s Ukraine invasion dies in fall from building in St Petersburg
Metropolitain Police In London

Two Metropolitan Police officers charged with sexually assaulting woman while off duty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News