Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney as 'gift that keeps on giving' after I'm A Celebrity mishap

Vardy and Rooney. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Rebekah Vardy has continued her years-long feud with Coleen Rooney as her fellow footballer's wife began her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 42-year-old called Coleen "the gift that keeps on giving" after her canoe capsized during the celebrities' race to the camp.

She added: "P.S. Did I mention Coleen sank her boat twice? Oh dear."

Writing in the Sun, Vardy also made jokes about other campmates, saying: "Oh my God. Dean [Gaffney] exhausted me. He was like this little kid on Christmas Day. I think he may find himself up for a lot of the challenges and trials, but who knows?

"IBS might be the least of his worries if he's up for a lot of the trials, so yeah, we'll have to watch and see."

And about GK Barry she said 'oh, my God, she's so down to earth, but my God, doesn't she scream a lot?'

Vardy noted that radio DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odom "hadn't really done enough for her," and she "hardly recognised" Tulisa.

Vardy also said that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had "lame jokes".

The show has mocked the Wagatha Christie legal battle but Vardy has shared that it hasn't bothered her, sharing a throwback bikini picture from 2017 captioned: "That feeling when you are living rent free in people's heads".

In a bizarre twist, Vardy - wife of Leicester City star Jamie - also referenced newly-elected US president Donald Trump.

She posted a video of Mr Trump that said: "Let them doubt you, let them criticise you because the more they throw at you the stronger you become.

"The path to success is never without resistance and hate. Hate is just a part of that journey.

"Understand this, no one who ever achieved anything great did it without facing opposition. Hate comes from a place of fear, insecurity and jealousy.

"People hate because your ambition, your drive makes them uncomfortable. Your desire to push past limits threatens the comfort they built around mediocrity.

"So what should you do? Let them hate. Let their word be nothing more than background noise. You weren't put here to see their approval.

Vardy with her husband during her libel trial with Rooney. Picture: Getty

"You're not living your life to make them feel comfortable. You're here to follow your purpose, to chase your dreams and to live life on your own terms, you're beautiful."

The Wagatha Christie row erupted in 2019 when Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her following a 'sting' operation, which resulted in a high-profile legal battle.